‘Don't You Know the Consequences?’, SC to Udhayanidhi Stalin on Sanatana Dharma Remarks

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday expressed its displeasure at Tamil Nadu minister Udhayanidhi Stalin in relation with his remarks regarding “Sanatana Dharma”, saying do you not know the consequences of what he said and isn’t it an abuse of Article 19 (1) (a) (free speech)?

Senior advocate A M Singhvi, representing Stalin, submitted before a bench comprising justices Sanjiv Khanna and Dipankar Datta that there is an FIR against his client in Karnataka, UP, Jammu, Maharashtra etc., Stalin's moved the apex court seeking a direction for clubbing of FIRs lodged against him over his remarks regarding 'Sanatana Dharma'. Singhvi stressed that cases have been registered against his client in many states.

Justice Datta told Stalin's counsel, you abuse your Art 19(1)(a) right and you abuse your Article 25 right? Now you are exercising your Article 32 right? “Do you not know the consequences of what you said?”, justice Datta told Stalin’s counsel.

Singhvi relied on the cases of Arnab Goswami, Nupur Sharma, Mohd Zubair, and Amish Devgan where the Supreme Court agreed to club FIRs. Justice Khanna asked Singhvi to move a high court. Singhvi submitted that his client would have to move all the high courts and he is constantly tied up in this, and “this is persecution before the prosecution."

Justice Datta said he is not a layman and he is a minister, and “you should know the consequences….”.

Singhvi contended that was behind a closed door meeting and not at a public rally. Justice Khanna asked, is there any provision in CrPC to deal with that point? Singhvi do not have in Tamil Nadu, “have in the first place or second place, have it (FIRs clubbed) at one neutral place…”, and added that let the merits of the case not affect the plea for clubbing of the FIRs.

Singhvi said he is not running away from what is falling from justice Datta’s, and I understand that. Singhvi insisted on clubbing FIRs at one place, and added “I'm not saying one word on merits, so do not think that I am justifying, denying, criticising…..”.

After hearing submissions, the apex court scheduled the matter for further hearing next Friday.

Speaking at a conference in September 2023, Udhayanidhi Stalin said that Sanatana dharma is against social justice and equality and should be "eradicated". Despite facing backlash for his statement, Udhayanidhi Stalin stood his ground, saying that he would oppose Sanatana Dharma forever.

