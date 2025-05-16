Don't Want Full Credit But Believe Played A Role In Halting Hostilities Between India And Pakistan: Trump

New Delhi: Days after taking credit for mediating peace between India and Pakistan, US President Donald Trump has now mellowed down stating he does not want to claim full credit but believes he played a role in halting hostilities between the two countries.

Addressing US military personnel in Qatar, Trump said, "I don't wanna say I did but I sure as hell helped settle the problem between Pakistan and India last week, which was getting more and more hostile and all of a sudden you'll start seeing missiles of a different type and we got it settled. I hope I don't walk out of here and two days later find out that it is not settled, but I think it is settled. And we talked to them about trade. Let's do trade instead of war".

The US President said Pakistan and India were happy with the ceasefire and both the countries are on the way. "They have been fighting for about a thousand years in all fairness. I said, I could settle that up. I could settle anything. Let me settle it up. Let's get them all together. How long have you been fighting? About a thousand years. Oh, that's a lot. I'm not sure about that. I'm not sure about settling. That's a tough one."

Trump said it looked like the hostilities between the two countries were spiraling out of control. His remarks came amid repeated clarifications from India that there was no third-party mediation. According to Indian officials, the ceasefire talks followed a direct request from Pakistan's Director General of Military Operations (DGMO) to his Indian counterpart.

External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar has dismissed any notion of US-led de-escalation. "We achieved the goals which we set out to do by destroying the terrorist infrastructure. The satellite pictures show how much damage we did and what little damage they did. It is clear who wanted cessation of firing," he said.