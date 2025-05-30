ETV Bharat / bharat

Don't Use '100%' Term On Labels, Advertisements: FSSAI To Food Companies

Hyderabad: Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) on Thursday issued an advisory to food businesses from using “100%” on food labels, packaging and advertisements, cautioning it as “ambiguous and misleading”.

In the advisory dated May 28, the authority said that the term “100%” is not defined in any manner under the Food Safety and Standards (FSS) Act of 2006. It stated that there has been a "growing trend in the use of the term" on labels and advertising platforms.

"The usage of the term 100% -- in isolation or conjunction with other descriptors -- is likely to convey a false sense of absolute purity or superiority, potentially leading consumers to believe that competing products in the market do not comply with prescribed standards, " the notice stated.