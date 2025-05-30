ETV Bharat / bharat

Don't Use '100%' Term On Labels, Advertisements: FSSAI To Food Companies

The advisory follows FSSAI's earlier stand before the Delhi High Court regarding the usage of "100%" on food labels

Published : May 30, 2025

Hyderabad: Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) on Thursday issued an advisory to food businesses from using “100%” on food labels, packaging and advertisements, cautioning it as “ambiguous and misleading”.

In the advisory dated May 28, the authority said that the term “100%” is not defined in any manner under the Food Safety and Standards (FSS) Act of 2006. It stated that there has been a "growing trend in the use of the term" on labels and advertising platforms.

"The usage of the term 100% -- in isolation or conjunction with other descriptors -- is likely to convey a false sense of absolute purity or superiority, potentially leading consumers to believe that competing products in the market do not comply with prescribed standards, " the notice stated.

Observers see the move as the authority's steps towards curbing misleading promotions of food products on labels and advertisements. The advisory follows FSSAI's earlier stand before the Delhi High Court regarding the usage of "100%" on food labels.

The Delhi High Court is hearing a plea filed by Dabur company, which challenged FSSAI's prohibition on "100% fruit juice" claims for reconstituted juices. Dabur challenged the FSSAI's order, claiming misappropriation of the FSS (Food Products Standards and Food Additives) Regulations of 2011 and the FSS Claims Regulations of 2018.

