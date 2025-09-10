ETV Bharat / bharat

'Don't Suppress, Listen': Nepali Students In India Urge Peace And Reforms Amid Crisis

New Delhi: Amid the escalating unrest in Nepal following the sudden resignation of Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli on Tuesday, Nepali students studying in India expressed serious concerns over the official curbs and violence in their home country, terming them “a threat to democracy and civil liberties.”

The resignation comes amid widespread youth-led protests, which began from longstanding frustrations over corruption and after the government imposed a ban on social media. The unrest also highlights broader issues related to governance, public accountability, and freedom of expression.

Together, the voices of these students paint a picture of a generation demanding meaningful change. They argue that democracy must be defended not with repression or censorship, but with open dialogue, accountability, and respect for fundamental rights.

Grief and gloom spread among all the Nepali natives, especially students, as soon as they heard about the crisis in their home country. They argue that democracy must be defended not with repression or censorship, but with open dialogue, accountability, and respect for fundamental rights.

“Peaceful protest is a fundamental aspect of any functioning democracy. People have the right to criticise the government and demand better,” Donyi Seng, a Nepali student studying at Delhi University, said. “But resorting to violence or destroying public property only weakens the cause,” he said.

Seng termed the social media ban a clear violation of democratic norms, as free expression is the soul of democracy. “Banning social media only silences voices that need to be heard,” he added.