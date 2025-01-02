Don't Sensationalize: Supreme Court Rejects Plea To Expunge Uttar Pradesh Court's 'Love Jihad' Observation

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday strongly criticized a man for attempting to "sensationalize" observations made by a court in Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh, purportedly against the Muslim community in a case wherein the judgement described 'love jihad'.

The matter came up before a bench comprising justices Hrishikesh Roy and S V N Bhatti. "Who are you and how are you concerned with the matter," the bench queried the counsel, and also asked about the locus standi of the petitioner Anas. V in the matter.

The apex court told the petitioner’s counsel that observations made on the basis of evidence cannot be expunged in a petition filed under Article 32 of the Constitution. The bench told the petitioner’s counsel it is an attempt to sensationalize the matter, which is not correct, and asked the counsel if it can really entertain a petition filed under Article 32.

"You are just a busy body and have no locus. If there are some observations made on the basis of evidence, can we expunge it?", said the bench.

After hearing submissions, the bench asked the counsel if he was ready to withdraw the petition or it would dismiss it. The matter was dismissed as withdrawn.

In October, last year, a fast-track court in Bareilly, made certain observations while convicting an individual and described the term 'love jihad'. The observations were made while awarding life sentence to a Muslim man to serve his 'entire life' in jail. The sentencing came even as the woman complainant retracted her statement against the man.

On the basis of the woman's original statement, a case of rape and other offences was registered. The woman claimed that she married a man whom she met in a coaching centre. He introduced himself as Anand Kumar but after the marriage, it came out as a Muslim and revealed his name to be Aalim.