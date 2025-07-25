'Don't Play With Fire': Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin On Bihar SIR Row

Chennai: "Since you cannot defeat us, you are trying to remove us from the voter list. Tamil Nadu will raise its voice with full force. We will fight this injustice using every democratic weapon at our disposal," Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin said while condemning the Special Intensive Revision of the voter list in poll-bound Bihar.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) is carrying out a Special Intensive Revision of the voter list in Bihar, where polls are scheduled to be held in October-November this year. The ECI has asked those who have been included in the voter list after 2003 to verify 11 documents, including the birth certificate and education certificate, to prove that they are Indians.

However, the opposition INDIA bloc has targeted the ECI over the move, saying that crores of voters will be left out since the Aadhaar card is not included in this list. The Opposition MPs have been raising this issue outside and inside Parliament during the ongoing Monsoon session.

Stalin, who is also the DMK chief, has raised his voice against SIR. In a post on X, Stalin said, "The Special Intensive Revision (#SIR) is being misused to quietly erase voters from disadvantaged and dissenting communities, tilting the balance in favour of the BJP. This is not about reform. It is about engineering outcomes."

"What happened in Bihar says it all: the Delhi regime knows the same electorate that once voted for it will now vote it out. That is why it is trying to stop them from voting altogether. If you cannot defeat us, you seek to delete us. Don’t play with fire. Any threat to our democracy will be met with firm resistance," he said.

"Tamil Nadu will raise its voice with full force. We will fight this injustice with every democratic weapon at our disposal. To every citizen who believes in the Constitution: this is not just about one state, this is about the very foundation of our Republic. Democracy belongs to the people. It will not be stolen," added the DMK supremo.