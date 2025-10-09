ETV Bharat / bharat

Don't Misuse AI-Based Tools In Bihar Poll Campaigning: EC To Parties

In a statement on Thursday, the poll authority also reminded parties of its instructions to prominently label AI-generated or synthetic content being shared for campaigning through their social media platforms or in the form of advertisements.

New Delhi: The Election Commission has warned political parties against misusing AI to create deepfakes or distort information in the Bihar assembly polls.

Parties, star campaigners and candidates should prominently declare that the content is "AI-generated", "Digitally Enhanced", or "Synthetic Content". It cautioned that a strict watch on social media posts is being kept to ensure that the election atmosphere is not vitiated.

"The Commission advised the parties against misuse of AI-based tools to create deep fakes that distort information or propagate misinformation over social media platforms, emphasising the need to uphold the integrity of the electoral process," it said. Amid the last Lok Sabha elections, the EC had come out with a set of directives for parties against the misuse of artificial intelligence to prevent the spread of misinformation.

EC on Monday announced that the state assembly elections will be held in two phases—polling on November 6 and 11, and counting of votes on November 14. Over 7.42 crore electors, including 3.92 crore males and 3.50 crore females, will cast their votes at 90,712 polling stations spread across 243 Assembly constituencies, including 38 reserved for the scheduled castes (SC) and two for the scheduled tribes. There are 14,000 voters who are more than 100 years of age.

No polling station or booth will have more than 1200 electors. Each booth will be covered with a live webcast to keep a watch on polling and ensure free and fair elections.