‘Don’t Let Emotions Dictate Actions’: Amid Indo-Pak Asia Cup Clash, Students' Body Urge Kashmiri Students To Maintain Restraint

Giving past references, he said, during India-Pakistan cricket matches, dozens of students have been detained, arrested, summoned, or booked for their social media activity or involvement in heated debates. Such incidents have led to serious academic and legal consequences, impacting their education and future prospects. Khuehami further stressed that students must see sports as a game and not let emotions dictate their actions.

Nasir Khuehami, National Convenor, JKSA, urged that students should treat the match as just another sporting event and avoid any actions that might lead to unnecessary complications. “We have urged Kashmiri students studying across the country to stay focused on their education and career, which is the primary reason they have travelled far from their home state of Jammu and Kashmir,” he said.

Srinagar: As India and Pakistan cricket teams are clashing today in the T20 Asia Cup in Dubai International Stadium, the Jammu and Kashmir Students Association (JKSA) here on Saturday issued an advisory urging Kashmiri students across the country to view the game in the right spirit and refrain from making social media posts that could land them in trouble.

He also highlighted the political connotations and deep emotions attached to an India-Pakistan match, cautioning students to remain vigilant. “Students must understand that by openly cheering for any particular team, they may find themselves in a vulnerable position. It is crucial for them to exercise caution and prioritise their safety on campuses and in their accommodations, keeping in mind the well-being of their families back home,” he advised.

The Association also reminded that earlier this year, the terror attack in Pahalgam brought two nuclear powers to the brink of war, exposing how fragile the peace process remains. Despite Kashmiris coming out overwhelmingly in support of the Pahalgam victims and strongly against terrorism, there were several incidents in mainland India where students from Jammu and Kashmir suffered the most.

“There is also huge resentment among the people of India with respect to this cricket match, in the backdrop of the Pahalgam terror attack and the eventual escalation of conflict. This particular cricket match will not be seen merely from a sports point of view but will inevitably carry political, emotional, and nationalistic angles. We therefore again reiterate the message of peace, caution, and harmony during this sensitive time,” he said.

There were boycott calls in India over its cricket team playing with Pakistan in bilateral or multi-lateral series. While India and Pakistan cricket teams have not played in any bilateral series for a decade now, they have clashed in many multi-lateral events across the world. Commenting on the cricket ties, the Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah said the country can't “wish away what happens as the country has been a direct victim” of terrorism.

“Our problem has always been with bilateral cricket matches, and I don't think we have ever had a problem with the multilateral part of large tournaments... You can't wish away what happens. My part of the country has been the direct victim... We all saw what happened in Pahalgam. These are real concerns that we have," ANI quoted Omar as saying in Chennai during a tourism promotion event.