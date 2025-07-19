ETV Bharat / bharat

Don't Get Guided By Narratives, No Power Can Dictate To India What Decisions To Take: Dhankhar

His remarks come amid opposition's demand for a clarification from government on US President Trump's claims of brokering a "ceasefire" in India and Pakistan conflict.

File photo of VP Jagdeep Dhankar (ANI)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : July 19, 2025 at 8:29 PM IST

New Delhi: Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Saturday asserted that people should not get guided by narratives as no power on the planet can dictate to India how to handle its affairs. He said all decisions in this country are taken by its leadership. The vice president underlined that India works in tandem, has mutual respect and holds diplomatic dialogues with other nations. "But at the end of the day, we are sovereign, we take our own decisions," he said.

His remarks come amid opposition's demand for a clarification from the government on US President Donald Trump's claims of brokering a "ceasefire" in the recent India and Pakistan conflict.

"Don't be guided by narratives outside. All decisions in this country, a sovereign nation, are taken by its leadership. There is no power on the planet to dictate India how to handle its affairs," he told a group of India Defence Estates Service trainees here.

He said it is not required to play every bad ball. "Is it required to have wrestling sessions as to who said what? One who scores good runs on the cricket pitch always leaves bad balls. They are tempting, but not attempted. And those who attempt, you have safe gloves of the wicket keeper and someone in the gully," he said.

