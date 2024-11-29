ETV Bharat / bharat

DoNER to Organise Ashtalakshmi Mahotsav In Delhi

Union Minister for Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER) Jyotiraditya Scindia and Secretary of the Ministry of DoNER Chanchal Kumar during a press meet cum curtain raiser of the 1st edition of �Asthalakshmi Mahotsav� to be held from 6th to 8th December 2024 at the Bharat Mandapam, in New Delhi, Friday, Nov. 29, 2024 ( PTI )

New Delhi: The Ministry of Development of Northeastern Region (DoNER) will organise a three-day long conference named Ashtalakshmi Mahotsav to showcase the culture, tourism opportunities, and traditional craftsmanship of the northeastern States.

The conference will display Northeast's dynamic textile sector, tourism opportunities, traditional craftsmanship, and distinctive Geographical Indication (GI) tagged products.

The event will be organised from December 6. "It is the Prime Minister's vision that the Northeast should serve as the engine of India's growth. The eight avatars of Lakshmi — Prosperity, Opulence, Purity, Wealth, Knowledge, Duty, Agriculture, and Animal Husbandry — symbolize the essence of the Northeast”, DoNER minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said on Friday.

Emphasising the importance of the Northeast in India’s future development, aligning with the Prime Minister’s vision, Scindia said that this is the first time his ministry is organising such a programme.