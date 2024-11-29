DoNER to Organise Ashtalakshmi Mahotsav In Delhi

ETV Bharat / bharat

The event will highlight the possibilities and opportunities of the northeastern States.

Union Minister for Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER) Jyotiraditya Scindia and Secretary of the Ministry of DoNER Chanchal Kumar during a press meet cum curtain raiser of the 1st edition of �Asthalakshmi Mahotsav� to be held from 6th to 8th December 2024 at the Bharat Mandapam, in New Delhi, Friday, Nov. 29, 2024 (PTI)
New Delhi: The Ministry of Development of Northeastern Region (DoNER) will organise a three-day long conference named Ashtalakshmi Mahotsav to showcase the culture, tourism opportunities, and traditional craftsmanship of the northeastern States.

The conference will display Northeast's dynamic textile sector, tourism opportunities, traditional craftsmanship, and distinctive Geographical Indication (GI) tagged products.

The event will be organised from December 6. "It is the Prime Minister's vision that the Northeast should serve as the engine of India's growth. The eight avatars of Lakshmi — Prosperity, Opulence, Purity, Wealth, Knowledge, Duty, Agriculture, and Animal Husbandry — symbolize the essence of the Northeast”, DoNER minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said on Friday.

Emphasising the importance of the Northeast in India’s future development, aligning with the Prime Minister’s vision, Scindia said that this is the first time his ministry is organising such a programme.

The event is being organised by the Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region managed through its CPSE, North Eastern Handicrafts & Handlooms Development Corporation Limited (NEHHDC).

The Mahotsav will feature a variety of events, including Artisan exhibitions, Technical Sessions on key areas crucial to the development of the northeastern region, such as women's leadership, information technology, energy, healthcare, sports, arts, and culture.

Minister of State for Education & DoNER, Dr Sukanta Majumdar, Secretary, Chanchal Kumar, Secretary, MDoNER, and other senior officials of the Ministry were present at the event.

