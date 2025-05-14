DoNER Ministry To Take Initiative To Setup Defence Corridor In Assam

By Gautam Debroy

New Delhi: Against the backdrop of a turmoil situation in India’s western frontier, Minister for Development of Northeastern Region (DoNER) Jyotiraditya Scindia on Wednesday said that he will assist the Assam government in its endeavour to set up a defence corridor in the state.

The statement given by Scindia assumes much more significance following the fact that Assam and northeastern states are located in a strategically important region. Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had proposed to the defence ministry to establish a defence corridor spanning areas adjoining Guwahati towards Nagaon.

Sarma emphasised the strategic significance of this initiative, stating that it aligns with Assam's growing role as a critical hub for infrastructure and industry. “I would be more happy to assist the State government to make it a reality. I will second that (proposal to set up a defence corridor),” said Scindia here.

The DoNER Minister was talking to the reporters at a curtain raiser for the Rising North East Investor Summit scheduled to be held in New Delhi on May 23 and 24. The focus sectors of the summit include Tourism & Hospitality, Agro-Food Processing & allied sectors, Textiles, Handloom and Handicrafts, Healthcare, Education and Skill Development, IT/ITeS, Infrastructure and Logistics, Energy, and Entertainment & Sports.

Scindia said six States in the Northeast (except Sikkim and Manipur) have set up Investment Promotion Authority (IPA) on 11 parameters for an inclusive growth of the region, asserting that the Centre has been giving much more emphasis for the trade and investment growth in the northeast.

Stating that the greatest potential for India in the future North Eastern region, Scindia said, "The event will showcase our wonderful Ashta Lakshmi – our eight states, which stand at the heart of the transformative growth that our country represents."

Schindia, who also assumes the charge of telecommunication, said that his ministry has set a target of Rs 3,000 to 4,000 crore investment in the pipeline in the region in the telecom sector.

"Whether it is the 10 per cent of gross budgetary support (GBS) amounting to almost one lakh crore a year that's been ploughed into the Northeast, whether it's tax devolution, or different arms and the private sector and others taking that leap forward, today the Northeast, which was always considered the periphery of India prior to a decade ago, has become the centre of India's growth story," said Scindia.

Scindia said that the Northeast’s cultural tapestry, along with the reservoir of natural resources and the strategic geographical positioning of the Northeast, translated the region into the most powerful gateway in the world to Southeast Asia. The two-day-long Rising North East Investor Summit will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. “The Rising North East investment summit will witness participation from different Ministries of the Government of India, MPs, diplomats, and Chief Ministers of North Eastern States, among others," said Scindia.

DoNER secretary Chanchal Kumar highlighted various investor roadshows organised by DoNER in different Indian cities, including Mumbai, Bengaluru, Ahmedabad, Chennai, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Guwahati, and New Delhi, to promote investment in the NER.

“The pre-summit activities organised by MDoNER have attracted investment proposals worth more than Rs 1 lakh crore across all the Northeastern states,” said Kumar.

In the run-up to the summit, an Ambassadors’ Meet was organised in coordination with the Ministry of External Affairs on April 15, in New Delhi, to give exposure to foreign investors to the region, Kumar said. "Many industry houses, investors have already committed large amounts of investment interest. More than one lakh crore MOUs and Letter on Intent have been signed," said Kumar.