DoNER Gives Major Push For Developmental Projects In Northeast: Jyotiraditya Scindia

New Delhi: The Minister for Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER), Jyotiraditya Scindia on Monday said his ministry has given a major push to the developmental projects in the northeast by simplifying the consideration process of the concept note and detailed project report (DPR) of multi-sectoral projects.
The DoNER ministry has completed 29 projects worth Rs 458.39 crore in the first 100 days of the Narendra Modi 3.0 government in the northeast.
"During this period, guidelines of schemes of PM-DevINE, NESIDS (OTRI), and NESIDS (Road) have been simplified to consider concept notes and DPR of project proposals in one go. This will reduce the lead time in conceptualisation and sanction of projects," said Scindia while briefing about the 100-day achievements of his ministry.
Talking about the monitoring and inspection mechanism of ongoing projects sanctioned under the various schemes implemented since June, the minister said that Third Party Technical Inspection (TPTI) agencies and Project Quality Monitors (PQMs) have been empanelled through NEDFi for inspection of ongoing projects.
Scindia said 29 projects comprising 1 project of PM-DevINE (worth Rs 63.39 crore), six projects of NESIDS (Roads) (worth Rs 219.41 crore), three projects of NESIDS (OTRI) (worth Rs 48.71 crore), 11 projects of Schemes of NEC (worth Rs 107.25 crore) and 8 projects of BTC & HADP (worth Rs 19.63 crore) have been completed physically.
The minister said that these projects will enhance the infrastructure sector; especially the road, ropeway system, construction of the district centre, bamboo processing centre, health, etc. of all states of the northeast and improve the quality of life of the people. Scindia informed that a portal was launched for robust monitoring and evaluation of the projects being implemented under various schemes of the Government of India's 54 ministries/departments (non-exempted under 10 per cent GBS).
"Following the development of the portal, all the ministries have been sensitised through a live demo on September 6. This portal will help in robust monitoring and evaluation of the projects being implemented under various schemes of the Government of India's ministries/departments. Similarly, a portal has been developed to capture the expenditure being made under the 10% GBS of the 54 non-exempted Ministries/Departments,” Scindia said.
“During this period, six projects worth Rs 419.13 crore have been sanctioned including the establishment of the State Cancer Institute at Itanagar. These projects will provide cancer care facilities, infrastructure development of Dhanamanjuri University, upgradation of the Radiation Oncology Centre at CIHSR etc. to the people of NER," Scindia said.
The minister said that during the first 100 days of the Modi 3.0 government, three projects worth Rs 152.6 crore have been sanctioned including the augmentation of the Water Supply System at Namsai Township in Arunachal Pradesh. “These projects will provide integrated smart drinking water supply to Basar Township, Namsai Township and Tezu in Arunachal Pradesh and will benefit 103018 people," he said.
“During this period, five projects worth Rs 370.16 crore have been sanctioned including construction of a new road from Chowkihola to Tarapung, Assam. These projects will be crucial in filling the connectivity gap in Assam, Sikkim and Manipur benefitting 56 villages with a population of 29000 people, eight villages with a population of 5871 people and 64 villages with a population of Rs 2,50,000 people respectively,” Scindia said.
He said that the Manipur Start-Up Venture Fund has been launched to support new start-ups in the region. “It is a part of a state-specific venture fund. The initial corpus is of Rs 30 crore (NEDFiRs Rs 15 crore + Government of Manipur Rs 15 crore). This will encourage local entrepreneurs and help establish a better and more robust ecosystem in NER. Two startups received in-principle investment commitments from Manipur Startup Venture Fund in its first Investment Committee meeting held on August 27,” he said.
Scindia said the DoNER ministry will organise a two-day-long Ashtalakshmi Mahotsav-2024 from December 6 to 8 in New Delhi to promote the rich heritage, handicrafts, handloom, agri-produce and craft tourism of the north eastern states.
