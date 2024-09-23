ETV Bharat / bharat

DoNER Gives Major Push For Developmental Projects In Northeast: Jyotiraditya Scindia

New Delhi: The Minister for Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER), Jyotiraditya Scindia on Monday said his ministry has given a major push to the developmental projects in the northeast by simplifying the consideration process of the concept note and detailed project report (DPR) of multi-sectoral projects.

The DoNER ministry has completed 29 projects worth Rs 458.39 crore in the first 100 days of the Narendra Modi 3.0 government in the northeast.

"During this period, guidelines of schemes of PM-DevINE, NESIDS (OTRI), and NESIDS (Road) have been simplified to consider concept notes and DPR of project proposals in one go. This will reduce the lead time in conceptualisation and sanction of projects," said Scindia while briefing about the 100-day achievements of his ministry.

Talking about the monitoring and inspection mechanism of ongoing projects sanctioned under the various schemes implemented since June, the minister said that Third Party Technical Inspection (TPTI) agencies and Project Quality Monitors (PQMs) have been empanelled through NEDFi for inspection of ongoing projects.

Scindia said 29 projects comprising 1 project of PM-DevINE (worth Rs 63.39 crore), six projects of NESIDS (Roads) (worth Rs 219.41 crore), three projects of NESIDS (OTRI) (worth Rs 48.71 crore), 11 projects of Schemes of NEC (worth Rs 107.25 crore) and 8 projects of BTC & HADP (worth Rs 19.63 crore) have been completed physically.

The minister said that these projects will enhance the infrastructure sector; especially the road, ropeway system, construction of the district centre, bamboo processing centre, health, etc. of all states of the northeast and improve the quality of life of the people. Scindia informed that a portal was launched for robust monitoring and evaluation of the projects being implemented under various schemes of the Government of India's 54 ministries/departments (non-exempted under 10 per cent GBS).

"Following the development of the portal, all the ministries have been sensitised through a live demo on September 6. This portal will help in robust monitoring and evaluation of the projects being implemented under various schemes of the Government of India's ministries/departments. Similarly, a portal has been developed to capture the expenditure being made under the 10% GBS of the 54 non-exempted Ministries/Departments,” Scindia said.