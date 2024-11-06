Trump's Win to Boost Indian Economy: Experts

New Delhi: Donald Trump's victory in the U.S. presidential election and his return to the White House are expected to have far-reaching implications for India. Experts predict that the election outcome could act as a catalyst for revitalizing the Indian economy.

The strengthening of ties between India and the U.S., they argue, could lead to increased trade, investment, and job opportunities, ultimately fostering economic growth in India. As both countries build on their existing relationship, this development is seen as an opportunity for India to further integrate into the global economic landscape.

According to Rajiv Kumar, former Vice Chairman of NITI Aayog, the election results will not only attract new investments into India but will also create more job opportunities for Indians living in the U.S. On the day of the results, the Sensex rose by 901.50 points (1.13%), while the Nifty gained 273.05 points (1.13%). Economic expert Devendra Kumar Mishra added that, in the long term, both Indian markets and exports will benefit from the strengthened relationship.

Rajiv Kumar highlighted that a victory for Donald Trump could have a positive impact on India. He pointed out that Trump's approach to trade policies is clear-cut. Trump has imposed high tariffs on countries like China, which creates opportunities for India to increase its trade with the U.S. Additionally, with Trump focusing on deporting illegal immigrants, Indian professionals who are in the U.S. legally may see an increase in their earnings.

Former Vice Chairman of NITI Aayog believes that India has a chance to boost its exports to the U.S., and if the U.S. finds value in doing business with India, it could also increase investments in the country. However, he noted that foreign investors who have moved out of India may take about 4-6 months to reassess the situation and return once they have a clearer understanding of policies and conditions.

Devendra Kumar Mishra pointed out that the stock market could also see a positive impact. He explained that the strong political relationship between Prime Minister Modi and Trump has helped foster solid trade ties between the two countries. Trump's "America First" policy, while focused on prioritizing U.S. interests, has also increasingly included India in his foreign policy, signaling that India plays an important role. This dynamic is expected to boost bilateral trade between India and the U.S. moving forward.

Experts also believe that the U.S.-India relationship will continue to evolve in line with Trump’s foreign policy. Devendra Kumar Mishra highlighted that it would be a continuation of his first-term approach, including strengthening U.S.-India ties through initiatives like the Quad. This would enhance security cooperation, benefiting India.