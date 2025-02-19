ETV Bharat / bharat

'Why Are We Giving $21 Million To India? They Are One Of The Highest...': Trump On USAID Funds For 'Voter Turnout'

Trump said while signing executive orders at Mar-a-Lago on Tuesday questioned why the USA had given "$21 million" to India.

Donald Trump on USAID funds for India voter turnout
US President Donald Trump (AP)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Feb 19, 2025, 9:40 AM IST

Updated : Feb 19, 2025, 9:49 AM IST

New Delhi: US President Donald Trump questioned the reason behind giving $21 million to India for "voter turnout" and said the country was one of the "highest taxing countries in the world" and its tariffs were "so high".

"Why are we giving $21 million to India? They have a lot more money. They are one of the highest taxing countries in the world in terms of us; we can hardly get in there because their tariffs are so high," Trump said while signing executive orders at Mar-a-Lago on Tuesday.

US President Donald Trump on USAID funds for India. (The White House)

"I have a lot of respect for India and their Prime Minister, but giving $21 million for voter turnout?..." the US President said.

His remarks came days a few days after the US Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) cancelled $21 million USAID funding for "voter turnout" in India.

DOGE, led by Elon Musk, announced the cancellation of the grant on February 16. In a post shared on X, DOGE outlined several foreign assistance programmes that had been deemed unnecessary or excessive.

"US taxpayer dollars were going to be spent on the following items, all of which have been cancelled," the DOGE statement said, highlighting the cancellation of multiple international initiatives, including $29 million for "strengthening the political landscape in Bangladesh" and $39 million aimed at "fiscal federalism" and "biodiversity conservation" in Nepal, and $21 million "for voter turnout in India".

BJP, which has long been alleging foreign interference in India’s election process has been quick to react to the DOGE announcement. “USD 21M for voter turnout? This definitely is external interference in India’s electoral process. Who gains from this? Not the ruling party for sure!” BJP social media head Amit Malviya posted on X.

Rajeev Chandrasekhar, former Union Minister and BJP MP, in a post on X, said: “Smoking gun of Interference and undermining of Democracies – Shocking that on one hand there is discussion on democratic values and other hand there is brazen undermining of democratic nations… It reinforces the belief that almost all these “protests” had external funding/forces and puppetmasters behind it. I hope we investigate the money trail in India fully and who did what with the “USAID” money.”

Read More

Analysis | Trump's Reciprocal Tariffs And What They Mean For India

New Delhi: US President Donald Trump questioned the reason behind giving $21 million to India for "voter turnout" and said the country was one of the "highest taxing countries in the world" and its tariffs were "so high".

"Why are we giving $21 million to India? They have a lot more money. They are one of the highest taxing countries in the world in terms of us; we can hardly get in there because their tariffs are so high," Trump said while signing executive orders at Mar-a-Lago on Tuesday.

US President Donald Trump on USAID funds for India. (The White House)

"I have a lot of respect for India and their Prime Minister, but giving $21 million for voter turnout?..." the US President said.

His remarks came days a few days after the US Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) cancelled $21 million USAID funding for "voter turnout" in India.

DOGE, led by Elon Musk, announced the cancellation of the grant on February 16. In a post shared on X, DOGE outlined several foreign assistance programmes that had been deemed unnecessary or excessive.

"US taxpayer dollars were going to be spent on the following items, all of which have been cancelled," the DOGE statement said, highlighting the cancellation of multiple international initiatives, including $29 million for "strengthening the political landscape in Bangladesh" and $39 million aimed at "fiscal federalism" and "biodiversity conservation" in Nepal, and $21 million "for voter turnout in India".

BJP, which has long been alleging foreign interference in India’s election process has been quick to react to the DOGE announcement. “USD 21M for voter turnout? This definitely is external interference in India’s electoral process. Who gains from this? Not the ruling party for sure!” BJP social media head Amit Malviya posted on X.

Rajeev Chandrasekhar, former Union Minister and BJP MP, in a post on X, said: “Smoking gun of Interference and undermining of Democracies – Shocking that on one hand there is discussion on democratic values and other hand there is brazen undermining of democratic nations… It reinforces the belief that almost all these “protests” had external funding/forces and puppetmasters behind it. I hope we investigate the money trail in India fully and who did what with the “USAID” money.”

Read More

Analysis | Trump's Reciprocal Tariffs And What They Mean For India

Last Updated : Feb 19, 2025, 9:49 AM IST

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

TRUMPUSAID FUNDS TO INDIADOGEDONALD TRUMP

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

For any inquiries, please reach us at contactus@etvbharat.com

Featured

Alchi Kitchen: Preserving Ladakh’s Flavors, Empowering Women

Exclusive | Inside ISRO's NGLV Plans: V Narayanan Shares Insights Into 30-Tonne Payload Vehicle

Metroman E Sreedharan Proposes Semi-High-Speed Rail Project As A Game-Changer For Kerala

Exclusive | Two Rockets, Five Modules, One Lunar Dream - ISRO Chairman V Narayanan Talks Chandrayaan-4

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.