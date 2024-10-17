ETV Bharat / bharat

CCTV Footage Reveals Ghaziabad Maid Mixed Urine In Cooking

The family members complained of liver ailments for last two months and suspect the accused maid has been doing this horrific incident for a while.

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 2 hours ago

A video grab of the maid
A video grab of the maid (ETV Bharat)

New Delhi/Ghaziabad: A jaw-dropping case has come to light in Ghaziabad where a domestic helper used to mix urine in cooking. The family members have complained of health issues after which police have registered a case and launched an investigation into the abhorring incident.

The victim came to know of the horrendous act through a video recording and said the family members have been suffering from liver ailment for the last few months. The family suspects their maid, a Ghaziabad resident who has been working for eight years, has been doing this for quite some time and urged the police to take immediate action.

Taking cognizance of the complaint, officers from Crossing Republic Police Station are investigating the case. According to police officer Mukesh Kumar, action is being taken based on the complaint lodged in connection with the incident and the available evidence. After the video of the incident went viral, people have become cautious towards domestic helpers. The accused was being questioned in the case and keeping in mind the health condition of the victim and her family, a medical examination will also be conducted if required.

Earlier, the owner of a juice corner in Ghaziabad was accused of selling juice laced with urine, after which the police took the accused and his minor partner into custody. A urine-filled bottle was recovered from the spot.

