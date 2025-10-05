ETV Bharat / bharat

Dolphins Thrive In Bihar's Ganga, But Research Centre Remains Non-functional

By Krishnanandan

Patna: On the occasion of Dolphin Day, it is time to take a look at the endangered Gangetic dolphin which is considered the national aquatic animal of India. Bihar is its largest habitat with approximately 35 per cent of the total Gangetic dolphins found in the country.

Though it is described as an endangered species, recent studies have indicated an increase in its population.

Retired IPS officer and renowned environmentalist from Bihar, Prantosh Kumar Das, said that the Ganges dolphin is found in abundance in Bihar, from Kahalgaon to Sultanganj. Its numbers have increased in the past few years, indicating that the Ganges water is becoming cleaner.

However, there are contrasting views. "Dolphins are a living laboratory that indicates the health of the river. Where dolphins are seen, it should be assumed that the Ganga is still alive. Dolphins were once more visible in Patna, but now, untreated sewage water is flowing into the Ganga River, causing the Ganges dolphin to shift to Hathidah, far from Gandhi Ghat in Patna," said Prantosh Kumar Das, environmentalist.

NDRC Patna

The National Dolphin Research Centre (NDRC), Patna, the only centre in the country to study these dolphins, has not yet become fully functional.

NDRC (ETV Bharat)

The NDRC was built on the Patna University campus at a cost of approximately Rs 30 crore for the scientific study of the Ganges dolphin. The centre was inaugurated on March 4, 2024. It is Asia's first and India's only institution focused on dolphins. However, more than a year later, the centre remains completely non-functional.