Dolphins Thrive In Bihar's Ganga, But Research Centre Remains Non-functional
A recent survey revealed that approximately 220 dolphins have been found in the Sultanganj area of Bhagalpur, the highest number in the state
Published : October 5, 2025 at 6:41 PM IST
By Krishnanandan
Patna: On the occasion of Dolphin Day, it is time to take a look at the endangered Gangetic dolphin which is considered the national aquatic animal of India. Bihar is its largest habitat with approximately 35 per cent of the total Gangetic dolphins found in the country.
Though it is described as an endangered species, recent studies have indicated an increase in its population.
Retired IPS officer and renowned environmentalist from Bihar, Prantosh Kumar Das, said that the Ganges dolphin is found in abundance in Bihar, from Kahalgaon to Sultanganj. Its numbers have increased in the past few years, indicating that the Ganges water is becoming cleaner.
However, there are contrasting views. "Dolphins are a living laboratory that indicates the health of the river. Where dolphins are seen, it should be assumed that the Ganga is still alive. Dolphins were once more visible in Patna, but now, untreated sewage water is flowing into the Ganga River, causing the Ganges dolphin to shift to Hathidah, far from Gandhi Ghat in Patna," said Prantosh Kumar Das, environmentalist.
NDRC Patna
The National Dolphin Research Centre (NDRC), Patna, the only centre in the country to study these dolphins, has not yet become fully functional.
The NDRC was built on the Patna University campus at a cost of approximately Rs 30 crore for the scientific study of the Ganges dolphin. The centre was inaugurated on March 4, 2024. It is Asia's first and India's only institution focused on dolphins. However, more than a year later, the centre remains completely non-functional.
It has a provision for 46 positions, but scientists and technical personnel have not yet been appointed. Furthermore, there is a lack of modern equipment and water research facilities. This has not only hindered research but also limited the role of this prestigious centre in Bihar.
Preparations are underway to complete recruitment soon: This centre falls under the Forest, Environment, and Climate Change Department of Bihar.
Anand Kishore, Principal Secretary of the department, stated that active research work will soon begin at the centre. During this period, eight research projects will be conducted annually.
The highest number of dolphins has been recorded in the Bihar stretch of the Ganges River. A recent survey revealed that approximately 220 dolphins have been found in the Sultanganj area of Bhagalpur, the highest number in the state. A dolphin sanctuary has been established there.
Another over 100 Dolphins are also found in the Hathidah area of Patna district. They have also been found in tributary rivers like the Gandak, Kosi, Son, and Ghaghra. This data clearly demonstrates that the Ganges and its tributaries are a stronghold of dolphins in Bihar.
According to the River Dolphin Estimation Report of the Central Government's National Wildlife Board, dolphins are found in 28 rivers across eight states. There are a total of 6,327 dolphins in Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, West Bengal, Assam, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Punjab, with 2,220 in Bihar alone.
The Vikramshila Gangetic Dolphin Sanctuary in the Ganges near Bhagalpur has over 210 dolphins in 2022. Dolphins are found in six rivers of Bihar: the Ganges, Gandak, Kosi, Mahananda, Kamala-Balan, and Bagmati.
Dr. Ravindra Kumar Sinha, known as the Dolphin Man of Bihar, explains, "The Ganges Dolphin's scientific name is Platanista gangetica gangetica. It is not a fish, but an aquatic mammal. Its most distinctive feature is that it is blind and uses echolocation, or sound waves, to identify direction. It is a carnivorous animal."
Sinha explains that dolphins typically survive in water that is 5 to 8 feet deep. If the water level rises too much or the depth becomes too great, they drown and die.
"It has to come up every 30 to 40 seconds to breathe, which is why it is also called the 'Breath of the Ganges.' On average, it is 2 to 2.5 meters long and weighs 80 to 90 kilogram," said Sinha.
