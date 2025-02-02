Dogs Tear Apart Four-year-old Girl In Saharanpur

Prayagraj: A four-year-old girl from Padli Grant village in the Mirzapur area of Saharanpur was mauled to death by a pack of six felines on January 31, sending ripples of fear across the locality. Parents are afraid of sending their children to school as despite several recurrences of such incidents, the administration is yet to wake up from slumber.

The family members of the victim, Halima, said she was playing outside the house when a pack of dogs suddenly attacked her, dragged her away and tore the body apart. Hearing her screaming, the family members came out and took her to the hospital where doctors declared her dead upon arrival.

"My daughter was playing outside the house, when a pack of dogs attacked and killed her," Khurasan, the father, said.

Villagers said the children are afraid to go out as barely a month ago, dogs attacked about 20 people. "Now, we are afraid of sending our children to school. Neither can the children go out of the house nor can they go anywhere," a villager said.

Local said the administration should immediately take concrete steps to thwart similar incidents in future. The victim's family has demanded the administration ban stray dogs as the number of such incidents continues unabated in the area.

According to a study published in The Lancet Infectious Diseases journal, three in every four animal bites are due to dogs, with over 5,700 deaths in humans estimated to occur each year due to rabies in India.