'Doesn't Inspire Confidence, Contradictions In Former Pvt Secretary's Statements', Says Panel On Justice Yashwant Varma Row

New Delhi: The three-judge committee probing the discovery of currency notes during a fire at the official residence of former Delhi High Court judge Justice Yashwant Varma cited the burnt cash videos to shred the claims of his then private secretary, Rajinder Singh Karki. The committee said Karki’s statement that he came to know about the burnt currency six to seven days after the incident does not inspire confidence.

On the aspect of electronic evidence, the committee’s report said that a 67 second video, which is one of the videos of fire incident, made by Delhi Police Head Constable Roop Chand, allegedly on the instructions of his superior, Station House Officer Umesh Malik, “has not been disputed ever by Justice Varma”. The report noted that a similar video of about 70 seconds was also made by one Head Constable Sunil Kumar, and these videos have been to the independent eye witnesses including the fire/police personnel who were at the spot, and they have vouched for these videos.

The report said witness No.6 Manoj Mehlawat, the Station Officer of Delhi Fire Services had also admitted that it is his voice in the first video, where he is heard saying “Mahatma Gandhi me aag lag rahi hai bhai”. “The above reference is thus to the currency notes of Rs.500/- denomination having got affected in the fire since the image of Mahatma Gandhi figures on Rs.500/- currency note,” said the report.

The report recorded that 10 eyewitnesses, which includes six fire service personnel and four Delhi Police personnel, had testified before it regarding the presence of cash in the store room.

The report, a copy of which is with ETV Bharat, said “R. S. Karki’s explanation as such that he came to know about the burnt currency in the house for the first time after six to seven days after the fire incident does not inspire confidence as it is his categorical deposition that he had seen the burnt currency notes though shown in the video which had been confronted to him”.

The committee’s report said at the end of the video, there is an audio reference to a person calling out the name of Rahil, the house staff employee, and since the video being shot is at the entrance of the storeroom, Karki admitted in his examination that it might be his voice. The report said that Rahil admitted that Karki had called out to him, and it is apparent that they both were present in front of the store room and were eyewitnesses of currency having been burnt. “Their explanation as such that they were kept away from the entrance of the store room by the fire personnel cannot be accepted”, said the report.

The report said Rahil’s explanation that when he had gone inside the store room to assess the damage with Justice Verma’s daughter Diya Varma, they had not seen any semi or fully burnt currency notes inside the store room is not liable to be accepted without a pinch of salt.

The committee’s report said that the factum of Karki having been instructed by Justice Varma to stay at night at the residence is also a matter of record, which would be clear from his statement also though justified on account of the fact that daughter was in a state of panic. “Thus, his presence till early morning on March 15, 2025, at the residence of Justice Varma is fully established. Being the senior most employee at the site, he had a detailed conversation with Justice Varma at 1:23 AM, on March 15, which would be clear from his call details for 230 seconds which had been received from Justice Varma’s phone number….”, said the report.

The Supreme Court-appointed committee consisted of Justice Sheel Nagu, Chief Justice of the Punjab and Haryana High Court, Justice G S Sandhawalia, Chief Justice of the Himachal Pradesh High Court, and Justice Anu Sivaraman, judge of the Karnataka High Court.

The report noted that Karki was asked to stay back at the residence but no instructions were given to him that he could leave in the morning.

The report also noted that the amount of cash found in the store room was not of small quantity, but it was visibly huge in quantity lying on the floor and also on the ledge of the store room, as seen by the fire and police personnel.

The report noted that when confronted with the video, Rahil admitted that the store room is the same place where the fire incident took place and there are huge stacks which caught fire.

The report said that regarding Karki’s voice in the first video, calling out the name of Rahil, he had explained that he was not present at the spot but was standing at a distance, in the backyard of the bungalow on the deck.

"However, from the said video and audio, it is apparent that he was very much present in the front of the store room when the videos were being shot by the fireman and the police personnel and the same calling out of the name of Rahil is also reflected in video (70 seconds) taken by Head Constable Sunil Kumar,” the report stated.

The report said the statement of Sandeep Kumar Sharma, deputy registrar, Delhi High Court (witness 39) would show that he had been informed by Karki at 11:30 PM regarding the fire and had contacted Rajinder Atwal, DFO (witness 21) at Delhi regarding the incident of fire.

The report said Karki also stated that the inspection took place by the PPS to the Chief Justice on March 16, and thereafter sought to clarify that it was on March 15, after having also stated that on March 15, after meeting Mr Sharma, he had stayed at home and not gone anywhere as he had household work to do, “which is in contradiction to the fact that he was present at the site of the store room since it has already come on record that the store room was inspected on March 15, evening at 9 PM by Naresh Chander Garg, registrar-cum-secretary to the Chief Justice of the Delhi High Court”.

The report said, “these contradictions from Karki’s statement are, thus, being highlighted to show that his presence at the house, as such, continued throughout the night admittedly and, therefore, his explanation that he was not in any way connected with the cleaning up of the debris from the fire in the store area stands contradicted by the CRPF guards witness -28 Sunil Kumar and witness-30 C.G. Rawat, who stated to the contrary.”

Regarding the allegations of removal of the burnt cash from the scene of the fire, the report said the committee is compelled to hold by way of strong inferential evidence on record that the most trusted personnel of domestic staff i.e. Rahil/Hanuman Parshad Sharma (posted in Justice Varma’s residence) and Rajinder Singh Karki, Private Secretary to Justice Varma were “instrumental in removing the burnt money/cash from the store room during the wee hours of March 15, sometime after the firemen/Delhi Police personnel had left the premises”.

The committee’s report indicting Justice Verma was formally submitted to then Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna on May 4. The report was later forwarded to President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The three-judge panel conducted the inquiry for 10 days, examined 55 witnesses and visited the scene of the accidental fire that started at around 11.35 pm on March 14 at the official residence of Justice Varma, then a sitting judge of the Delhi High Court and now in the Allahabad High Court.