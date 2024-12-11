Does CM Condone Rane's Statement On Muslims?: SP MLA

Mumbai: Reacting to BJP MLA Nitish Rane's remarks on Muslims, Samajwadi Party (SP) MLA Rais Sheikh said Rane had tried to foment communal chasm with provoking statements derogatory to the dignity of Muslims and before making such statements the BJP MLA should keep in mind RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat's words. He also questioned whether Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis condones this.

A few days back, Bhagwat had urged young couples to have at least three children given the dwindling trend of the population growth rate.

"Nitesh Rane, Gopichand Padalkar, and Sadabhau Khot have been in the race of the cabinet. These leaders have repeatedly made such low-level statements to get a place in the cabinet. But no action is being taken against these leaders, which is very bad, said Rais Sheikh. Does the Chief Minister support Nitesh Rane?" Rais said.

"Families with more than two children in Muslim families should be excluded from the benefit of the Ladki Bahin Scheme. Muslim families take advantage of every government scheme in large numbers. But when they vote, they do not want Hindutva, they do not want Modi, so why do you take advantage of government schemes?" Rane had said earlier.

Political analyst Vijay Chormare said Rane repeatedly made such statements like "Do business only with Hindus, do not deal with Muslims," and "Do not believe in religious harmony". Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar also said statements derogatory to any social group will never be condoned. While aggressively fighting on the issue of Hindutva, Rane has been targeting the Muslims.

"While it is completely clear who should get the benefit of the Ladki Bahin scheme and who should not, the Muslim community cannot be excluded from this scheme. Rane does not have that right. Yet, despite repeatedly making such provocative statements, no action is taken against him. Does this mean former home minister and current Chief Minister, Devendra Fadnavis, supports it?" Chormare said adding that it is not right to target a community in this way and do politics for votes.