'Does CBI Have Guts To Not Appear Before Us': SC On Plea For Probe Into 'Irregularities' By Indiabulls

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday minced no words in slamming the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for not appearing in a matter against Indiabulls Housing Finance Limited, now known as Sammaan Capital Limited.

The top court remarked, "Does the CBI have the guts to not appear before us? Let some senior CBI officials appear before us”. The matter was regarding allegedly disbursing dubious loans to corporate entities.

The matter came up for hearing before a bench comprising Justices Surya Kant and Joymalya Bagchi. Advocate Prashant Bhushan, appearing for NGO Citizens Whistle Blower Forum, in which he is a trustee, alleged Indiabulls, a non-banking financial company, used to disburse thousands of crores as loans to companies, who in turn used to pay hundreds of crores of rupees to its promoters as unsecured loans.

Bhushan said this is a scam and even the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has said in their affidavit that they are aware of hanky panky in the company. Bhushan insisted that a CBI probe is required in the matter.

The bench asked, "Why has CBI not appeared before us despite issuing notice to it?” Justice Kant, who appeared to be miffed with the non-appearance of the CBI counsel, said, “How can the CBI say we will not appear before the court? Does the CBI have the guts to not appear before us? Let some senior CBI officials appear before us."

Additional Solicitor General SV Raju, representing the ED, contended before the bench that as far as the CBI goes there ought to be a formal complaint. The bench was informed that the central agency could only investigate if the state granted consent.

Justice Kant told Raju that when there is judicial intervention do you require a predicate offence FIR, and asked, "Why can’t you proceed?" Raju clarified that the CBI is not shy of taking action in the matter.

Justice Kant said, "The central agencies should have come out with a report, if anything wrong has been done. Why wait for the FIR or complaint? No one should be above the law…”. The bench said surprisingly no one from CBI has appeared before the court.