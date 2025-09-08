ETV Bharat / bharat

Mehraj Malik, Lone AAP Legislator In Jammu Kashmir, Booked Under Public Safety Act

Jammu: Mehraj Malik, lone Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) legislator in the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly representing Doda constituency, has been booked under the Public Safety Act (PSA) by the authorities, official sources said on Monday. The legislator's detention under the stringent Act comes close on the heels of a controversy over the shifting of a damaged health centre to a private building in the district.

Official sources confirmed to ETV Bharat that Mehraj Malik has been booked under the PSA, and he has been arrested by the police and taken to an undisclosed location. The MLA has been booked after 18 First Information Reports (FIRs) and 10 daily diaries were reported against him, added the sources.

A bulletin by the J&K Legislative Assembly Secretariat also published the PSA against the AAP MLA intimated by DC Doda in terms of Rule 260 of the Rule of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the J&K Legislative Assembly.

This is for the first time in Jammu and Kashmir that a sitting MLA has been slapped with the PSA. "The Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly Speaker, Chief Minister and others have been informed about the slapping of PSA on Malik," said a source.

He said that a dossier was being prepared by the Jammu and Kashmir police against Malik on his derogatory language against doctors, officials, and creating hurdles in relief distribution in the flood-hit Doda.

What Led To The PSA Against The AAP MLA?

The PSA against the AAP MLA comes a day after he was detained at Dak Bungalow Doda for allegedly using abusive language against the district magistrate Doda over a row around the shifting of a damaged government health centre to a private building which he livestreamed on his Facebook page on September 5.

During the Facebook livestream on the shifting of Health Centre Kencha in Thathri block, Malik, who was reportedly confronted by an activist of a particular party, accused the district administration and the police of bias and allegedly used abusive language against the DC Doda. A day later, Malik, along with five others was booked under an FIR at Gandoh Police Station following a complaint by the concerned Block Medical Officer.

Sources further said that to ensure a law and order situation, more people will be slapped with PSA.