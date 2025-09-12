ETV Bharat / bharat

Doda MLA Arrest: Tensions Ease For Now, Peaceful Friday Prayers Amid Restrictions

Doda: Amid heightened security and strict restrictions, Doda district witnessed a relatively peaceful Friday, sparking hopes for the restoration of mobile and broadband services, which had been suspended following the recent protest.

Contrary to the apprehensions among the district administration and police that the supporters of the arrested MLA from Doda, Mehraj Malik, would intensify protests across the district, nothing of the sort happened.

No traffic movement except emergency services, like a medical emergency, ration and fuel supply and other essential services were allowed anywhere in the district. Besides, people moving on Batote-Kishtwar national highway were allowed to travel after producing their identity cards.

To ensure peaceful Friday prayers, the district administration and police held a meeting with Imams of different mosques of Doda, including all the places of prayer in the Bhallesa area, so that nobody organises a protest meeting in the pretext of holding prayers.

Since September 8, when Malik was arrested by the police after district magistrate of Doda acted on a dossier re-submitted by the police and slapped him with the PSA, Doda district is on the edge.

Things took an ugly turn on September 9 when hundreds of Malik’s supporters gathered near the clock tower outside the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) office and held a day-long protest demonstration, raising slogans against the administration and voicing support for the MLA.

It was only after hours of protest that the administration managed to disperse them peacefully. Tuesday night was more challenging for the police and administration when hundreds of Malik's supporters from Bhallessa approached the district headquarters in Doda on foot and had travelled more than 40 kilometres before being intercepted at a point near Kandote area of Prem Nagar on NH 244.

The administration imposed Section 163 of BNSS in the district on September 10. The assemblage of more than four people was restricted. There were curfew-like restrictions all over, due to which all the business establishments remained closed. In rural areas, announcements were made, asking people not to move out of their homes unnecessarily.

Despite the restrictions, Malik's supporters held another protest on September 10 and gave the police a tough time, but the swift action by the police managed to bring things under control and detained a few professors including some women who were leading the protest.

The Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Police Doda-Kishtwar-Ramban range, Shridhar Patil, informed that around 60 to 70 people were arrested during these days, including a few minors who were part of the protest at different places.