Doda MLA Arrest: Tensions Ease For Now, Peaceful Friday Prayers Amid Restrictions
The most tense moment came on September 10 night, when hundreds of supporters from Malik's home region of Bhallesa marched on foot towards Doda.
Published : September 12, 2025 at 6:40 PM IST
Doda: Amid heightened security and strict restrictions, Doda district witnessed a relatively peaceful Friday, sparking hopes for the restoration of mobile and broadband services, which had been suspended following the recent protest.
Contrary to the apprehensions among the district administration and police that the supporters of the arrested MLA from Doda, Mehraj Malik, would intensify protests across the district, nothing of the sort happened.
No traffic movement except emergency services, like a medical emergency, ration and fuel supply and other essential services were allowed anywhere in the district. Besides, people moving on Batote-Kishtwar national highway were allowed to travel after producing their identity cards.
To ensure peaceful Friday prayers, the district administration and police held a meeting with Imams of different mosques of Doda, including all the places of prayer in the Bhallesa area, so that nobody organises a protest meeting in the pretext of holding prayers.
Since September 8, when Malik was arrested by the police after district magistrate of Doda acted on a dossier re-submitted by the police and slapped him with the PSA, Doda district is on the edge.
Things took an ugly turn on September 9 when hundreds of Malik’s supporters gathered near the clock tower outside the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) office and held a day-long protest demonstration, raising slogans against the administration and voicing support for the MLA.
It was only after hours of protest that the administration managed to disperse them peacefully. Tuesday night was more challenging for the police and administration when hundreds of Malik's supporters from Bhallessa approached the district headquarters in Doda on foot and had travelled more than 40 kilometres before being intercepted at a point near Kandote area of Prem Nagar on NH 244.
The administration imposed Section 163 of BNSS in the district on September 10. The assemblage of more than four people was restricted. There were curfew-like restrictions all over, due to which all the business establishments remained closed. In rural areas, announcements were made, asking people not to move out of their homes unnecessarily.
Despite the restrictions, Malik's supporters held another protest on September 10 and gave the police a tough time, but the swift action by the police managed to bring things under control and detained a few professors including some women who were leading the protest.
The Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Police Doda-Kishtwar-Ramban range, Shridhar Patil, informed that around 60 to 70 people were arrested during these days, including a few minors who were part of the protest at different places.
A senior official of the district administration told ETV Bharat that many of the protestors were not even the voters of Mehraj, and a few were migrant workers from outside Jammu and Kashmir, who work in the district, were also part of the protest demonstration and a few of them were detained as well.
Most of them have been sent to the district jail at Bhaderwah for violating the restrictions imposed by the administration. A dossier has been handed over to the lawyers of the MLA, who will be examining it before filing the case before the High Court for quashing the PSA.
According to the 300-page dossier, Malik was considered an 'imminent threat' to the peace in Doda district as allegations of issuing threats to government officials, including doctors and others, were mentioned.
"The subject's provocative speeches and 'Facebook Lives' have been continuously misused by him to spread misinformation and provoke the public to cause public order issues," the dossier reads.
As per the DC Doda, there were 18 FIRs and 10 daily diaries registered against him since 2014, which became the basis for slapping a PSA on Malik. It was for the first time in the history of Jammu and Kashmir that an elected MLA has been booked under the PSA, which has evoked strong reactions from the elected government, including from Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, who called it unjustified.
In a post on X, Omar wrote, "There is no justification for detaining Mehraj Malik under PSA. He’s not a threat to 'public safety” & using this discredited law to detain him is wrong. If the unelected government can use its powers against an elected representative like this, then how does anyone expect the people of J&K to continue to have faith in democracy?"
Not only Omar but Malik's colleagues in J&K Legislative Assembly, Peoples Conference's Sajad Lone and Peoples Democratic Party's MLA Waheed-ur-Rehman Parra also condemned his arrest and criticised the DC's move to book an elected MLA under PSA.
The National Conference (NC) President, Farooq Abdullah, played cautiously on the matter. On one hand, he criticised DC's move to slap PSA on an elected representative; on the other hand, he asked the MLA to apologise for using foul language against the district head.
Now, people of Doda want things to be brought back to normal as common people suffered due to the absence of mobile and broadband internet facilities, which are hurting the interests of students and the general public.
According to locals, the biggest sufferers are people of the Gundoh area who are left without internet connectivity. Even the area was without electricity for a few days. The PSA row even claimed the life of an infant when police didn't allow a vehicle to reach the associated hospital, GMC Doda from Pul Doda.
Read more