Doctors Stitch Child's Head Injury In Mobile Phone Light At Kerala Govt Hospital

Medics of the Vaikom Taluk Hospital in Kottayam were compelled to perform the medical producer with smartphone light due to a sudden power outage.

The stitching underway in mobile phone light.
The stitching underway in mobile phone light. (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Feb 2, 2025, 5:08 PM IST

Kottayam: The doctors of the Vaikom Taluk Hospital in Kottayam have stitched the injured part of an 11-year-old boy's head in the light of a mobile phone. The bizarre incident took place on Saturday afternoon when the child, S Debateerth of Chembu, sustained serious injuries on the head following a fall.

The doctors advised stitching the wounds but the hospital had a power cut which compelled them to perform the medical producer with mobile phone lights.

A video of the incident went viral, landing the hospital in controversy and the parents of the child vented their anger on the administration for no alternative power arrangement. When they asked whether there was a generator at the hospital, the attendant on duty said the disruptive diesel supply makes the generator dysfunctional most of the time.

Meanwhile, the parents alleged that the wound could not even be cleaned properly due to a dearth of proper lighting in the hospital and the lack of electricity, including in the dressing room, made the treatment difficult.

However, the preliminary investigation report into the incident by the RMO explained that the switchover button connected to the generator malfunctioned, leading to the power outage and a new electricity post was installed. The preliminary report has been handed over to the DMO.

