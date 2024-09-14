ETV Bharat / bharat

Doctors’ Fraternity Bats for a Standard Framework for Duty Hours in Hospitals

New Delhi: The resident doctors have suggested for a standard working condition of 48-hour (workweek) along with a one workday off per week, when they met the representatives of the sub-groups of National Task Force (NTF) in New Delhi.

“We had a productive meeting with the DGHS, MOHFW officials, and the NTF subgroup focused on Revamping Working Conditions of Healthcare Professionals. We have also appealed to increase faculty posts, para medical staff, residents so that the entire working conditions of the healthcare professionals get improved,” said Dr Indra Sekhar, Senior Resident Doctor, AIIMS to ETV Bharat.

The first meeting of the sub group set up to look into the concerns of healthcare professionals took place on Friday evening. Dr Sekhar was present in this sub group meeting. He said that the doctors’ consensus was clear. “Residency is extremely hectic. We presented key requests, including 48-hour workweek (as per the old residency scheme), one workday off per week, post-24-hour shift rest, no more than 12 hours of continuous duty,” he said.

Dr Sekhar further said that they have suggested increasing funding to hire more healthcare professionals, from faculty to residents, and engage allied professionals such as phlebotomists.

“The officials agreed to consult other zones and reach a consensus to recommend the most feasible solutions,” said Dr Sekhar. It was also discussed to enhance the awareness, implementation, and adherence to the Sexual Harassment at the Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition, and Redressal) Act, 2013, he said.

Following recommendations of the National Task Force (NTF), the health ministry set up four theme based sub-groups to address the concerns highlighted and areas suggested by the Supreme Court after a post graduate student of Kolkata’s RG Kar Medical College and Hospital was raped and murdered.

Apart from a sub group of revamping working conditions of healthcare professionals, the other three groups include strengthening infrastructure of medical institutions, strengthening security systems in medical institutions and strengthening of legal framework across all states.

As per an order issued by the health ministry on September 5, the sub-groups may finalise their recommendations based on such interactions as well as inputs received from the State Governments and Medical institutions.