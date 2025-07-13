Doctors Remove Keypad Phone From Inmate's Stomach In Shivamogga

Shivamogga: Three doctors at McGANN Teaching District Hospital in the Shivamogga district of Karnataka have surgically removed a keypad mobile phone from the stomach of a prisoner lodged at Shivamogga Central Jail.

Daulat alias Gunda (30), an inmate, had turned up at the prison doctor for a check-up due to stomach pain on June 23. When the doctor asked him what he had eaten, he lied about swallowing a stone. Later, when he experienced severe stomach pain on June 24, Daulat was taken to McGANN Teaching Hospital, where an ultrasound was performed on him, which detected an object stuck in his stomach.

When the matter was reported to Dr P Ranganath, the chief superintendent of the jail, he instructed him to perform a surgery. Accordingly, three doctors performed the surgery and removed the basic keypad phone from his stomach just at the right time, saving his life.

Dr TD Thimmappa, the medical superintendent of McGANN Hospital, said, "A 30-year-old prisoner was brought to the hospital from the central jail on June 24 with stomach pain. When the doctors conducted an ultrasound, it was found that there was an object stuck in his stomach. On June 27, a team of Dr Dhananjay, Dr Chandan, and Dr Rakshith performed surgery and removed a basic keypad phone. Later, he was kept in the ICU for treatment and discharged from the hospital on July 8."

Daulat alias Gunda (30) and the phone that was found in his stomach. (ETV Bharat)

In 2021, the Tunga Nagar police in Shivamogga had busted a marijuana trafficking racket and caught Daulat in the case. He was sentenced to 10 years in prison by the Shivamogga Court in 2024. Since then, he has been lodged in the Shivamogga Central Jail.

A case has been registered by Ranganath at Tunganagar police station to investigate how the mobile landed in Daulat's stomach. "A case has been registered at the Tunganagar police station regarding the mobile phone. Daulat alias Gunda, a convict suffering from stomach pain, was admitted to the hospital, and during surgery, the mobile phone was found lodged in his stomach. The matter is being investigated," Shivamogga Superintendent of Police Mithun Kumar said.