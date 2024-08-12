ETV Bharat / bharat

Doctor's Rape-Murder: Priyanka Gandhi Urges TMC Govt in WB to Ensure Justice

author img

By PTI

Published : 2 hours ago

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said safety of women at workplace was a big issue in the country and concrete efforts were needed for this.

Doctor's Rape-Murder: Priyanka Gandhi Urges TMC Govt in WB to Ensure Justice
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (ANI)

New Delhi: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Monday urged the Mamata Banerjee-led TMC government in West Bengal to take strict action and ensure justice in the case of alleged rape and murder of a woman doctor at Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College and Hospital. The body of a woman postgraduate trainee, who was allegedly raped and murdered inside a seminar hall of the hospital, was found on Friday morning. A civic volunteer was arrested on Saturday.

Protests by junior doctors demanding quick punishment of those responsible for the crime continued for the fourth day on Monday, affecting services in government hospitals across West Bengal. In a post in Hindi on X, Priyanka Gandhi said, "The incident of rape and murder of a trainee doctor in Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College is heartbreaking."

The Congress general secretary said safety of women at workplace was a big issue in the country and concrete efforts were needed for this. "I appeal to the state government to take immediate and strict action in this case and ensure justice to the victim's family and fellow doctors," Priyanka Gandhi said.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday said her government would hand over the probe to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) if the police were unable to solve the case by Sunday. Banerjee also said she wanted the case to be tried in a fast-track court.

Facing backlash over the incident at the state-run hospital, its principal Sandip Ghosh resigned from his post and government service on Monday, days after junior doctors demanded his removal for failing to provide security to the staff.

New Delhi: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Monday urged the Mamata Banerjee-led TMC government in West Bengal to take strict action and ensure justice in the case of alleged rape and murder of a woman doctor at Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College and Hospital. The body of a woman postgraduate trainee, who was allegedly raped and murdered inside a seminar hall of the hospital, was found on Friday morning. A civic volunteer was arrested on Saturday.

Protests by junior doctors demanding quick punishment of those responsible for the crime continued for the fourth day on Monday, affecting services in government hospitals across West Bengal. In a post in Hindi on X, Priyanka Gandhi said, "The incident of rape and murder of a trainee doctor in Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College is heartbreaking."

The Congress general secretary said safety of women at workplace was a big issue in the country and concrete efforts were needed for this. "I appeal to the state government to take immediate and strict action in this case and ensure justice to the victim's family and fellow doctors," Priyanka Gandhi said.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday said her government would hand over the probe to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) if the police were unable to solve the case by Sunday. Banerjee also said she wanted the case to be tried in a fast-track court.

Facing backlash over the incident at the state-run hospital, its principal Sandip Ghosh resigned from his post and government service on Monday, days after junior doctors demanded his removal for failing to provide security to the staff.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

PRIYANKA GANDHIDOCTOR RAPE MURDERWEST BEMGALTMC GOVERNMENTPRIYANKA GANDHI

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Explained | Hasina And The Geostrategic Importance Of St Martin Island In Bangladesh

Tamil Nadu Woman Auto Driver Raji's Noble Gesture For Wayanad Landslide Victims Wins Hearts

In Conversation with Manthan Somvanshi: Indie Singer and PhD Student Channels Heartbreak into Debut Song - WATCH

Mound-burial System Of Ahom Dynasty In Assam Included In UNESCO World Heritage List

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.