Doctor's Rape-Murder: Priyanka Gandhi Urges TMC Govt in WB to Ensure Justice

New Delhi: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Monday urged the Mamata Banerjee-led TMC government in West Bengal to take strict action and ensure justice in the case of alleged rape and murder of a woman doctor at Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College and Hospital. The body of a woman postgraduate trainee, who was allegedly raped and murdered inside a seminar hall of the hospital, was found on Friday morning. A civic volunteer was arrested on Saturday.

Protests by junior doctors demanding quick punishment of those responsible for the crime continued for the fourth day on Monday, affecting services in government hospitals across West Bengal. In a post in Hindi on X, Priyanka Gandhi said, "The incident of rape and murder of a trainee doctor in Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College is heartbreaking."

The Congress general secretary said safety of women at workplace was a big issue in the country and concrete efforts were needed for this. "I appeal to the state government to take immediate and strict action in this case and ensure justice to the victim's family and fellow doctors," Priyanka Gandhi said.