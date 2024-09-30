Doctors Provide Healing Touch to Ailing Humanity and Only They Can Make a Difference: President Murmu

New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu on Monday said that doctors provide the healing touch to ailing humanity and only they can make a difference between life and death.
Drawing the attention to cases of violence against doctors and other health functionaries, the President highlighted the need of patients and patient caregivers to remain calm during difficult times stating that no doctor wants their patients to suffer.
“During the COVID pandemic, doctors and nurses performed their duties with dedication to save lives, and as a country, we will always be grateful to them,” said Murmu while addressing the 10th Convocation Ceremony of Atal Bihari Vajpayee Institute of Medical Sciences (ABVIMS) here.
Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare, JP Nadda, Dr VK Paul, Member (Health), NITI Aayog and several other dignitaries were present during the programme.
“Two honorable and great men have been associated with this hospital and institution: Dr Ram Manohar Lohia and Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee. For both of them, the nation came first. They gave new dimensions to our society and country. I believe and hope that the people associated with this institution and hospital will follow the same direction and their footprints,” she said.
Murmu said that doctors provide the healing touch to ailing humanity and only they can make a difference between life and death. “You have taken on a big responsibility. In our country, doctors are treated as gods because they take care of people's health. Please remember there should be a healing touch with the medicines you prescribe”, she stated.
The President urged the medical fraternity and related institutions to prioritize women’s health.
She highlighted that the Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana has assisted women in accessing healthcare services. She also noted the achievements in the healthcare sector during the last 10 years.
“The number of medical institutions has increased, and the number of PG seats has doubled. New AIIMS have been established, and undergraduate courses have been introduced in these institutions,” she said.
The President presented the degrees to students of ABVIMS, including 36 Super Specialty students.
Noting that the Government spends about Rs 30-35 lakh per medical student per year for providing professional education, health minister JP Nadda asked the students to efficiently apply their talent, skills and knowledge towards improving the healthcare system in the country.
“Situation of doctors in India is entirely different from those of the western countries. The huge footfall at hospitals in India is not comparable with most of the countries across the globe. Not many can understand and comprehend the kind of patient care, research and innovations our doctors are involved in,” he said.