Doctors Provide Healing Touch to Ailing Humanity and Only They Can Make a Difference: President Murmu

New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu on Monday said that doctors provide the healing touch to ailing humanity and only they can make a difference between life and death.

Drawing the attention to cases of violence against doctors and other health functionaries, the President highlighted the need of patients and patient caregivers to remain calm during difficult times stating that no doctor wants their patients to suffer.

“During the COVID pandemic, doctors and nurses performed their duties with dedication to save lives, and as a country, we will always be grateful to them,” said Murmu while addressing the 10th Convocation Ceremony of Atal Bihari Vajpayee Institute of Medical Sciences (ABVIMS) here.

Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare, JP Nadda, Dr VK Paul, Member (Health), NITI Aayog and several other dignitaries were present during the programme.

“Two honorable and great men have been associated with this hospital and institution: Dr Ram Manohar Lohia and Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee. For both of them, the nation came first. They gave new dimensions to our society and country. I believe and hope that the people associated with this institution and hospital will follow the same direction and their footprints,” she said.

Murmu said that doctors provide the healing touch to ailing humanity and only they can make a difference between life and death. “You have taken on a big responsibility. In our country, doctors are treated as gods because they take care of people's health. Please remember there should be a healing touch with the medicines you prescribe”, she stated.