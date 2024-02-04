Doctors Perform Brain Surgery While Patient Watches Mahesh Babu's 'Pokiri' in AP's Guntur Dist

Guntur: Doctors perform surgery after administering anaesthesia as awake patients cannot bear the pain of the operation. However, neurosurgeons belonging to the Government General Hospital in the Guntur district of Andhra Pradesh conducted an operation on a patient, who was admitted to the hospital in an unconscious condition.

Interestingly, the patient not only awake during the most difficult brain surgery, but also watched his favourite movie Mahesh Babu's 'Pokiri' when the doctors were performing the surgery.

The surgery was performed by neurosurgeons at the Government General Hospital in Guntur. Speaking to the media after the surgery, hospital superintendent Kiran Kumar said, "Kotipandu of Ilaparru village, Penugonda mandal, West Godavari district, was admitted to the GGH in an unconscious state, on January 2.

After conducting various tests, the doctors of the neurosurgery department found that there was a tumour in a key area of the brain that affected the functioning of the leg and arm.

The doctors decided to perform the brain surgery while the patient was awake. On January 25, while brain surgery was going on on one side, the patient's favourite movie was shown on the other side. Kiran Kumar said that the brain surgery was completed while the patient was conscious and talking.

He said that by following the latest procedures the exact area was identified and the tumor was successfully removed. The patient has fully recovered and was discharged from the hospital on Saturday.

The head of the neurosurgery department Satyanarayanamurthy, assistant professors Ramakrishna, assistant professors Penchalaya, Surendravarma, Satyanavami, junior doctors Krishnadu, Saiteja, Mountraj, Mahesh, head of anesthesiology department Polaiah, assistant professors Nagabhushanam, assistant professors Aditya Pradeep, Anand and others were present during the surgery.