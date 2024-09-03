Doctors' Federation Demands Cancellation Of Medical Registration Of Sandip Ghosh

New Delhi: Alleging that former principal of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, Sandip Ghosh has been involved in money laundering and other illegal activities, the All India Federation of Government Doctors Association and West Bengal-based Joint Platform of Doctors on Tuesday appealed to the National Medical Council (NMC) to cancel registration of Ghosh.

Representatives from the doctors association called on NMC officials in New Delhi and submitted documents to ascertain the involvement of Ghosh in financial irregularities and other illegal activities.

"We have also submitted 1100-page documents as proof of illegal activities that are going on at the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital to CBI," said Subarna Goswami, Additional General Secretary, All India Federation of Government Doctors Association (AIFGDA).

The NMC regulates medical education and practice in India. If anybody wants to practice medicine in India, registration with NMC is mandatory. Recently, the Indian Medical Association (IMA) has cancelled Sandip Ghosh's all-India membership.

Dr Goswami claimed that the dossier that was submitted to the central investigation agency also contains the list of other government hospitals in West Bengal where financial anomalies and other illegal activities are going on.

"There are several government medical colleges and hospitals where illegal activities and money laundering are going on with active support from the state machinery," said Dr Goswami.

He said that all the public institutions under the health department in West Bengal and even autonomous bodies are captured by "gangs" under the ruling dispensation. "There is a close connivance between state administration and syndicate of financial and social corruption," said Dr Goswami.

Referring to the RG Kar incident, Dr Goswami alleged that it was an incident of gang rape and the judiciary must put the hearing of the case in a fast-track basis.

"It was a possible incident of gang rape and murder. We appeal to the Supreme Court to give justice to the victims on a fast-track basis. The movement in Kolkata has become a nationwide movement demanding strongest punishment to the accused," he said.

Dr Goswami said that until and unless justice is given, the fight will continue. "Thousands of our doctors are on the streets of Kolkata demanding justice. It is more than three weeks of time; the government is yet to find the motive behind the incident. Even people failed to know the exact motive of this planned murder. The strictest punishment is far away. But still, all are struggling for an inflexible fight with their highest extent of optimistic trust for justice within the democratic constitutional framework of this country," added Dr Goswami.

Amidst all the ongoing agitation demanding justice for the victim of the horrific incident, Dr Kumari Archana, a resident doctor of Kolkata’s RG Kar Medical College and Hospital shared with ETV Bharat how frightened she is after the incident of August 9.

"The next night following the gruesome incident, I was on night duty. I was totally afraid regarding my safety. I did not go to the restroom to take a rest. If doctors can’t feel secure in the hospital, how can they serve the patients,” said Dr Kumari, who completed her degree from the Kolkata Medical College.

"Earlier, it was Nirbhaya, and now it is Abhaya. What else does the government want," said Dr Kumari.