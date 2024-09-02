ETV Bharat / bharat

Doctors across India, Particularly Women, Feel Unsafe during Night Shifts: IMA Survey

New Delhi: A survey conducted by the Indian Medical Association (IMA) has revealed that doctors across the country, particularly women, feel unsafe during night shifts with maximum response coming from Kerala and Karnataka.

The survey was undertaken to evaluate safety concerns during night shifts among doctors. With 3,885 individual responses, it is the largest study from India on safety issues. And significantly, doctors from Kerala and Karnataka with more than 1000 and 700 responses top the list of States.

The survey was conducted amid a nationwide cry over the RG Kar medical college and hospital incident in Kolkata where a young female doctor during night duty at her workplace was raped and brutally killed. The incident prompted a nationwide protest and a service shutdown by doctors’ organizations advocating for improved workplace safety.

According to the survey, doctors across the country report feeling unsafe during night shifts. This survey identifies several modifiable risk factors contributing to violence in healthcare settings.

Respondents were from several states. 85 percent were under 35 years and 61 percent were interns or postgraduate trainees. Women constituted 63 percent, aligning with the gender ratio in some MBBS courses.

The survey has found that several doctors reported feeling unsafe (24.1 percent) or very unsafe (11.4 percent), totaling one-third of the respondents. The proportion of those feeling unsafe was higher among women.

“Duty room was not available to 45 percent of respondents during night shifts. Those with access to a duty room had a greater sense of safety. Duty rooms were often inadequate due to overcrowding, lack of privacy and missing locks, forcing doctors to find alternative rest areas. One-third of available duty rooms did not have an attached bathroom. In more than half the instances (53 percent), the duty room was located far from the ward/casualty area,” the survey highlighted.

The survey suggested enhancing safety including increasing the number of trained security personnel, installing CCTV cameras, ensuring proper lighting, implementing the Central Protection Act (CPA), restricting bystander numbers, installing alarm systems, and providing basic amenities such as secure duty rooms with locks.