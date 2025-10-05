ETV Bharat / bharat

Doctor Who Prescribed Deadly Coldrif Cough Syrup Arrested In Madhya Pradesh's Chhindwara

Chhindwara: A doctor in Madhya Pradesh's Chhindwara district has been arrested after the deaths of at least 10 children linked to the consumption of adulterated Coldrif cough syrup triggered widespread outrage, officials said on Sunday.

Most of the deceased children were treated at the private clinic of paediatrician Dr Praveen Soni in Parasia area of the district. Soni, who is also employed as a government doctor, prescribed the Coldrif syrup to several children suffering from cough and seasonal fever.

A case was registered at the Parasia police station against the company that manufactured the syrup and Dr Soni. Following this, a special police team detained Dr Soni late last Saturday night from Rajpal Chowk in Chhindwara.

"Despite being a government doctor, Dr Soni runs a private clinic where he prescribed this company's cough syrup for the treatment of children," SP Ajay Pandey said.

"A case has been registered against the cough syrup manufacturing company and Dr Soni at the Parasia police station. A special team detained Dr Praveen from Rajpal Chowk in Chhindwara late Saturday night. He has been charged under sections 276, 105 of the IPC and Section 27A of the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940," he said.

The tragedy unfolded after the youngsters, who initially showed signs of recovery, later developed severe complications that led to kidney failure and, ultimately, death. Following the incident, the Madhya Pradesh government has registered a case against Srisan Pharmaceuticals, the Tamil Nadu-based company located in Kanchipuram that manufactures Coldrif.

Authorities confirmed that the syrup samples tested positive for dangerously high levels of diethylene glycol -- a highly toxic industrial solvent. According to officials, laboratory analysis conducted by the government drug analyst at the Drug Testing Laboratory in Chennai revealed that the syrup contained 48.6 per cent diethylene glycol.