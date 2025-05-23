ETV Bharat / bharat

Breaking | Doctor Tests Positive For COVID-19 In Hyderabad

Medical officials said that a doctor in Kukatpally has tested positive for COVID-19.

Doctor Tests Positive For COVID-19 In Hyderabad
Representational image (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : May 23, 2025 at 7:35 PM IST

1 Min Read

Hyderabad: The COVID-19 pandemic that has shaken the world has returned. A COVID-19 case has been registered in Kukatpally here. Medical officials said that a doctor in Kukatpally has tested positive for COVID-19. Details are awaited.

Hyderabad: The COVID-19 pandemic that has shaken the world has returned. A COVID-19 case has been registered in Kukatpally here. Medical officials said that a doctor in Kukatpally has tested positive for COVID-19. Details are awaited.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

COVID POSITIVE CASE IN HYDERABADDOCTORMEDICAL OFFICIALSPANDEMICCOVID 19

Quick Links / Policies

Featured

Hirakud’s Hidden Blessing: Odisha Wetlands Turn A Safe Haven For Nesting Migratory Birds

No Kohli, No Rohit, This Player Features On LA28 Olympics Official Site

Write 'Govinda' 10 Lakh Times, Get VIP Darshan: Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams Spiritual Challenge For Youth

Assam-based Entrepreneur Comes Up With New Blend of Tea - 'Sindoor -Pride' To Honor Indian Security Forces

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.