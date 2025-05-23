Hyderabad: The COVID-19 pandemic that has shaken the world has returned. A COVID-19 case has been registered in Kukatpally here. Medical officials said that a doctor in Kukatpally has tested positive for COVID-19. Details are awaited.
Breaking | Doctor Tests Positive For COVID-19 In Hyderabad
Medical officials said that a doctor in Kukatpally has tested positive for COVID-19.
Representational image (ETV Bharat)
Published : May 23, 2025 at 7:35 PM IST
1 Min Read
Hyderabad: The COVID-19 pandemic that has shaken the world has returned. A COVID-19 case has been registered in Kukatpally here. Medical officials said that a doctor in Kukatpally has tested positive for COVID-19. Details are awaited.