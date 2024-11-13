Doctor Stabbed In Neck By Attendant Over Mother's Cancer Treatment At Tamil Nadu Hospital

Chennai: A senior doctor in Chennai was stabbed and left critically injured by an attendant on Wednesday following an argument over the treatment of his cancer-stricken mother.

The victim Dr Balaji, a senior oncologist, was attacked at the Kalaignar Centenary Government Multi-Specialty Hospital at around 10:30 am. He received several stab wounds in his neck, head and upper chest and was rushed to the intensive care unit in critical condition.

Police arrested the assailant, identified as 25-year-old Vigneshwaran from Perungalathur, with sources saying that he carried out the stabbing after an argument over his mother Prema who had been undergoing cancer treatment at the hospital for six months.

According to police, the accused, who had previously worked as an assistant at the same hospital, concealed a knife and attacked Dr Balaji.

The incident has sparked outrage and prompted a swift response from authorities. Chennai police arrested Vigneshwaran and his accomplice and are investigating the matter.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin condemned the attack. In a post on X, the Chief Minister wrote, "The attack on Dr Balaji is shocking. The accused has been arrested, and I have ordered a thorough investigation into the matter. Our doctors work tirelessly to provide healthcare to the people. It is our duty to ensure their safety."

BJP leader and former Governor of Telangana Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan also condemned the attack and urged the Tamil Nadu government to ensure the safety of doctors.

"The attack on Dr. Balaji, chief cancer doctor at Kindi Multipurpose Hospital is condemnable and painful, it shows the insecure situation of doctors in government hospitals in Tamil Nadu... Doctors treat all patients in a non-discriminatory manner, they may feel pain that the patient's relatives are struggling with the disease, but the situation is such that it attacks the doctors. Shouldn't be bad.. Doctors should have proper understanding with patients and relatives of patients... But it's sad that doctors have insecurity... Doctor treat heart disease Even though he is treating the patients.. I pray for his full recovery... Tamilnadu government should ensure the safety of doctors," Soundararajan said in her post on X.

Health Minister Ma Subramanian, who visited the hospital after the attack, said that Prema's condition had deteriorated, and she was discharged against medical advice. He added that Vigneshwaran, due to his familiarity with the hospital, was able to enter and attack the doctor.

The incident has raised concerns about the safety of healthcare workers and has prompted calls for stricter security measures in government hospitals.