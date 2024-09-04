Kolkata Doctor Rape-Murder: Echoing 'Reclaim The Night', Thousands Including Victim's Parents Assemble Seeking Justice

Kolkata (West Bengal): Demanding justice for the alleged rape and murder of a trainee doctor at the state-run R G Kar hospital last month, thousands of people from various walks of life gathered across the city, pouring out on the streets with candles and placards on Wednesday night to press for a swift probe into the heinous crime and arrest of the guilty.

Echoing the 'Reclaim the Night' movement of August 14 at midnight, people assembled at various places such as New Town's Biswa Bangla Gate, Shyambazar, Sinthir More, Sodpur Traffic More, Hazra More, Jadavpur 8B bus stand, Lake Gardens, and Behala Sakher Bazar to demand justice for the doctor.

The lights of the iconic Victoria Memorial Hall went off as the parents of the victim stepped out of the home for the first time and joined the protests at RG Kar Medical College, the place where their daughter's body was found on August 9.

The victim's parents expressed anguish over the postponement of the hearing of the suo motu case, which is going on in the Supreme Court. They also accused the West Bengal police and the state's health department of complacency and delay in the alleged rape and murder probe.

An elderly homemaker said, "We cannot be stopped by any obstruction. Our only goal is to secure justice for the woman doctor." People sang Kazi Nazrul Islam's revolutionary song "Karar Oi Louho Kapat, Bhenge Phel Korre Lopat" (Let's unshackle the iron grill) to press for the cause.

Bengali film personalities Swastika Mukherjee and Sohini Sarkar joined gatherings at Golf Green and Shyambazar, respectively, supporting the call for justice and freedom from oppression.

Earlier in the day, several lawyers formed human chains outside the Calcutta High Court and Bankshall Court, advocating for justice for the victim. Following this, Bankshall Court lawyers participated in a rally for the doctor.

The postgraduate trainee's body was discovered in a seminar room at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital on August 9, sparking nationwide outrage. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has since arrested a civic volunteer in connection with the case, as well as Sandip Ghosh, the former principal of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, for alleged financial misconduct at the premier establishment.