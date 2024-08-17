ETV Bharat / bharat

Doctor-Rape-Murder-Case: CBI To Conduct Psychological Assessment Of Accused

author img

By PTI

Published : 17 hours ago

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has already taken Sanjay Roy, the accused in an alleged rape-and-murder case of a female medic in Kolkata, into custody. A psychologist from the CBI team also arrived in the state and is expected to examine both the accused and the suspect as part of the ongoing investigation.

Doctor-Rape-Murder-Case: CBI To Conduct Psychological Assessment Of Accused
Logo Of CBI (ETV Bharat)

New Delhi: The CBI will conduct a psychological assessment of Sanjay Roy, the accused in a rape-and-murder case of a doctor in Kolkata that has triggered nationwide protests, officials said on Saturday.

A team of psychological and behavioural analysts from the Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL) in Delhi has arrived in Kolkata to conduct the necessary tests, they said.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has already taken Roy into custody. The federal agency questioned Dr Sandip Ghosh, the former principal of the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, where the incident took place, for a second consecutive day on Saturday in connection with the alleged rape and killing of the trainee doctor.

The agency had taken Ghosh for questioning on Friday and it continued till 1:40 am on Saturday. The body of the 31-year-old postgraduate trainee doctor, who was allegedly raped and killed inside a seminar hall of the state-run hospital, was found on August 9. Roy, a civic volunteer, was arrested in this connection.

The victim's parents had moved to the Calcutta High Court, seeking a court-monitored investigation in the case. Several other public interest litigation (PIL) pleas were also filed, demanding a CBI probe into the incident.

A preliminary autopsy report suggested that the victim was sexually abused and killed. It said she was bleeding from her eyes, mouth and private parts. There were also injuries on her left leg, neck, right hand, ring finger and lips.

The Kolkata Police arrested Roy (33), who joined the force as a civic volunteer in 2019. Police have alleged that the accused was married at least four times and was a known "womaniser".

The accused, who is a trained boxer, got close to a few senior police officers over the years, following which he was moved to the Kolkata Police Welfare Board and posted at the police outpost at the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.

