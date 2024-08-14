Kolkata Doctor Murder: Mamata Supports CBI Probe, Blames CPI(M)-BJP for Politicising Issue

Kolkata : West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday endorsed the Calcutta High Court's decision to hand over the RG Kar Medical College case to the CBI but criticised the CPI(M) and BJP for politicising the incident and inciting protests, drawing parallels to Bangladesh student unrest.

The TMC supremo also demanded that the CBI solve the case by Sunday, noting that Kolkata Police had already completed 90 per cent of the probe, and called for the culprits to be hanged.

The CM appealed to the protesting doctors to end their cease-work and return to work, as healthcare services have been severely impacted. "We will abide by the Calcutta High Court's order and extend all support to the CBI. We have no problem with the CBI taking over the case, as we want it solved as soon as possible," Banerjee said while addressing a party programme in Behala.

Later, at a similar event in Hazra More, Banerjee announced plans to hit the streets on Friday, demanding justice for the deceased doctor. "I will personally take to the streets on Friday, and we demand that the CBI ensures that the case is solved by Sunday. Kolkata Police has already completed 90 per cent of the probe, and the culprits must be hanged," she asserted.

The Calcutta High Court on Tuesday ordered the transfer of the investigation into the alleged rape and murder of a trainee doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital from Kolkata Police to the CBI. "Criticise me as much as you want, but please don't criticise the state. I am appalled at the malicious campaign that is spreading on social media," Banerjee added.

Banerjee slammed the CPI(M) and the BJP for attempting to politicise the incident, claiming they are following the blueprint of student protests in Bangladesh. "A coordinated approach has been executed by the BJP and CPI(M), with support from the Centre, to defame Bengal and exploit the situation. They are taking cues from student unrest in Bangladesh (where the Awami League was ousted), and are attempting to capture power similarly. But they won't succeed," she said.

Banerjee noted that the state government had taken all necessary steps in the case and was even ready to hand over the investigation to the CBI by Sunday if police failed to solve it by then.

Despite this, she lamented the malicious campaign on social media. "Following a probe by the health department within 48 hours, I transferred everyone involved. People need to understand that I cannot act without evidence. We want the death penalty for those truly responsible for the crime. Innocents cannot be punished," she asserted.

Banerjee also criticised the previous Left Front regime in the state, recalling several heinous crimes that took place during that period. "We have witnessed heinous crimes like Hathras in BJP-ruled Uttar Pradesh and similar incidents in Congress-ruled states. We do not support such crimes. But the CPI(M) and BJP should stop politicising these issues and should not mistake our silence for weakness," she said.

Urging the junior doctors and interns, who have been on strike for six days, to resume work, Banerjee highlighted the severe impact on medical services. "I urge doctors to resume work. You have been protesting for several days, and I haven't interfered. But you must remember your duty to serve the people, as you have taken an oath. Three people have died, including a minor and a pregnant woman. If it pleases you, I will touch your feet and request that you return to your duties," she said.

A widespread agitation by junior doctors has crippled state healthcare services for the sixth consecutive day, with the functioning of emergency and outpatient departments coming to a halt in most state-run hospitals. Banerjee also mentioned her visit to the victim's residence, where she assured the family that the government would stand by them if they wished to honour their daughter.

"I told the victim's mother that if they wanted to do anything in honour of their daughter, we would provide all necessary support, including financial assistance. Those discussing compensation should note that I have already spoken about it. We can always offer Rs 10 lakh as compensation, but the mother insisted that justice should be delivered first before discussing such matters," she said.