Doctor Cuts Genitals Of Her Beau When He Refused To Enter Into Wedlock In Bihar's Saran

Saran (Bihar): A shocking incident unfolded involving a female doctor and a ward councillor, who were in a relationship. The 25-year-old doctor from Hajipur wanted to marry the councillor, but he kept putting off their plans. This had been going on for a while causing frustration and disappointment for the doctor.

Things came to a head on the day they were supposed to have a registered marriage. Once again, the councillor changed his mind and refused to go through with it. This deeply upset the doctor, who felt betrayed and hurt by his actions.

In a fit of rage and feeling deeply hurt, the doctor did something drastic chopped off the genitals of her beau. Residents, who heard the commotion, informed the police, who arrived quickly at the spot. They found the councillor badly injured and bleeding. He was rushed to a nearby Community Health Centre in Madhaura and later shifted to a hospital in Chapra for further medical care.