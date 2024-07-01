ETV Bharat / bharat

Doctor Cuts Genitals Of Her Beau When He Refused To Enter Into Wedlock In Bihar's Saran

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Jul 1, 2024, 6:56 PM IST

The story of love and infidelity took a new turn when a lady doctor cut off the private parts of her alleged lover. The ward councillor, who had promised to marry her went back on his promise. The doctor, who bore the brunt of his infidelity, resorted to extreme step by chopping off her beau's genitals in a fit of rage

A shocking incident unfolded involving a female doctor and a ward councillor, who were in a relationship.
Representational image (ETV Bharat)

Saran (Bihar): A shocking incident unfolded involving a female doctor and a ward councillor, who were in a relationship. The 25-year-old doctor from Hajipur wanted to marry the councillor, but he kept putting off their plans. This had been going on for a while causing frustration and disappointment for the doctor.

Things came to a head on the day they were supposed to have a registered marriage. Once again, the councillor changed his mind and refused to go through with it. This deeply upset the doctor, who felt betrayed and hurt by his actions.

In a fit of rage and feeling deeply hurt, the doctor did something drastic chopped off the genitals of her beau. Residents, who heard the commotion, informed the police, who arrived quickly at the spot. They found the councillor badly injured and bleeding. He was rushed to a nearby Community Health Centre in Madhaura and later shifted to a hospital in Chapra for further medical care.

The doctor was taken into police custody. She explained that she had sacrificed a lot for their relationship and was devastated by the councillor's repeated refusal to marry her. This incident has shocked the people and sparked discussions about the complexities of relationships and the consequences of unresolved disputes.

Now, the police are investigating the incident to understand exactly what happened between the doctor and the councillor.

Read more: UP: Woman chops off boyfriend's genitals over an argument in Kushinagar

Saran (Bihar): A shocking incident unfolded involving a female doctor and a ward councillor, who were in a relationship. The 25-year-old doctor from Hajipur wanted to marry the councillor, but he kept putting off their plans. This had been going on for a while causing frustration and disappointment for the doctor.

Things came to a head on the day they were supposed to have a registered marriage. Once again, the councillor changed his mind and refused to go through with it. This deeply upset the doctor, who felt betrayed and hurt by his actions.

In a fit of rage and feeling deeply hurt, the doctor did something drastic chopped off the genitals of her beau. Residents, who heard the commotion, informed the police, who arrived quickly at the spot. They found the councillor badly injured and bleeding. He was rushed to a nearby Community Health Centre in Madhaura and later shifted to a hospital in Chapra for further medical care.

The doctor was taken into police custody. She explained that she had sacrificed a lot for their relationship and was devastated by the councillor's repeated refusal to marry her. This incident has shocked the people and sparked discussions about the complexities of relationships and the consequences of unresolved disputes.

Now, the police are investigating the incident to understand exactly what happened between the doctor and the councillor.

Read more: UP: Woman chops off boyfriend's genitals over an argument in Kushinagar

TAGGED:

DOCTOR COUNCILLOR LOVE STORYDOCTOR CUTS BEAU GENITALSPOLICE ARREST DOCTORBOY FRIEND REFUSED MARRIAGEDOCTOR CUTS GENITALS OF HER BEAU

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

In Frames: For India's Garbage Pickers, A Miserable And Dangerous Job Made Worse By Extreme Heat

Explained: How Fiscal Data For First 2 Months Comes As Relief For FM Sitharaman Ahead of Budget 2024-25

Explained: How US Obesity Drug May Help Treat Sleep Apnea; India Will Have To Wait

Renewal of USA's Focus On Tibet

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.