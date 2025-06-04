Doctor at Thiruvananthapuram Eye Hospital suspended for Medical Negligence as he Administers Injection in the Wrong Eye.

Thiruvananthapuram: Assistant Professor Dr. S S Sujeesh of the Eye Hospital has been suspended pending investigation after he allegedly wrongfully injected medicine on the right eye of a patient who had come for treatment of her left eye swelling.

A complaint was filed alleging serious medical lapses at the Thiruvananthapuram Eye Hospital.

Beevi Asura (59), a native of Beemapally, had sought treatment at the Thiruvananthapuram Eye Hospital last week. During the examination, it was found that the cause of illness was swelling in the left eye. She was then advised to take an injection.

Following this, she was admitted to the operation theatre yesterday and was administered an injection in her right eye.

When she was admitted to the ward after the injection, her son Majeed noticed that her right eye was bandaged. Watching this, his son filed a complaint with the hospital authorities and the Vanchiyoor police.

Beevi Asura, who had suffered medical negligence is still in the ward at Eye Hospital. The Vanchiyoor police reached the spot and recorded their statements.

His son Majeed told ETV Bharat that his mother had been seeking treatment at the eye hospital for the past month and had purchased the medicine from a private individual for Rs 6,000 on the doctor's advice.

She went to several medical shops in search of the particular medicine. But it was not available anywhere. Then, as the doctor instructed, the medicine was arranged by paying someone via Google Pay. The medicine was placed in an ice box and delivered to the hospital on June 2.

After entering the operation theatre and getting the injection, the patient – Majeed’s mother was brought to the ward with her right eye bandaged. When Majeed realized that it was the wrong eye , he immediately informed the duty nurse in the ward.

The duty nurse suggested that to see Dr. Sujeesh, who had given the injection to his mother. However, when he went to see the doctor, he was told that the injection was given because his mother's right eye was red and infected. Having said this, the doctor left immediately, completely irresponsibly. Majeed clarified that there had been a serious medical negligence and that he would go to any lengths to get justice.