Do You know The Three IAS Aspirants Who Lost Their Lives In Delhi's Coaching Centre?

New Delhi: Three students tragically lost their lives after heavy rains caused flooding in the basement of Rau's IAS coaching centre in Rajendra Nagar, Delhi, on Saturday evening. The deceased include two female students and one male student.

The victims have been identified as Tanya Soni from Secunderabad, Telangana; Naveen Dalvin from Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala and Shreya Yadav from Ambedkarnagar, Uttar Pradesh.

Naveen Dalvin, a promising PhD student

Naveen Dalvin, a PhD student at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), had come to Delhi eight months ago to prepare for the IAS exams. He was a resident of Ernakulam, Kerala. Naveen was the son of retired Deputy SP Dalvin Suresh. The family received the news of his death while they were at church. Naveen's body will be sent to his native village on Monday after the post-mortem.

Shreya Yadav, an aspiring IAS Officer

Shreya Yadav, from Harsawan Hasanpur in Ambedkar Nagar district of Uttar Pradesh, had moved to Delhi four months ago to prepare for the IAS exams. She held a BSc in Agriculture from Sultanpur. Shreya's father is a farmer. She was the only daughter among two siblings and was known for her dedication. Despite securing a job at Mother Dairy, she was determined to become an IAS officer. Shreya's body will be sent to her native village after the post-mortem.

Tanya Soni: Dreams Cut Short

Tanya Soni was from Secunderabad, Telangana, though her family’s native place is Aurangabad in Bihar. Tanya's father is Vijay Kumar. Union Coal and Mines Minister G Kishan Reddy expressed his condolences to the bereaved family. Tanya's body will be transported to Aurangabad, Bihar, for her last rites. This devastating incident has cast a pall of mourning over the families and communities of the victims, underscoring the dire consequences of unexpected natural disasters.

Read more: Delhi Coaching Centre Deaths: Basement Was Used As Library In Violation of Rules; Owner And Coordinator Arrested