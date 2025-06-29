Do You Know About Karbala In Gaya And Its Significance?

Gaya: Apart from Iraq there is a Karbala in Bihar’s Gaya as well. While the Karbala in Iraq witnessed the famous war in which Prophet Muhammad’s grandson Imam Hussein was martyred along with his 72 associates, the story of Gaya’s Karbala too is very interesting although it did not witness any war.

Gaya’s Karbala did not have any human habitation till 300 years ago. It is located on a higher ground with two hills including Ramshila in the backdrop and Falgu River on its front where Iqbal Nagar settlement has come up. This location is said to resemble Iraq’s Karbala which also has two small hills in the backdrop and the Euphrates River also known as Nahr-al-Farhat flowing there. This was the place of Imam Hussein’s martyrdom.

Karbala in Gaya (ETV Bharat)

The manager of Gaya’s Karbala Dr Syed Shabbir Alam said that its tale is related to a dream of one Zeenat Bibi although her antecedents are not known. She had dreamt of building a replica of Iraq’s Karbala in India and has started with the soil of Karbala from Iraq to India.

“She travelled across India and reached Gaya in 1797 and recognized the spot that she had seen in her dream,” he related.

Dr Alam added that the land was owned by an ancestor of Harihar Prasad Rai. Dr Alam’s ancestor used to teach Persian to Rai’s ancestor who gave the land for building Karbala. The work was started after burying the soil that carried the blood of Imam Hussein and was brought by Zeenat Bibi.

Tomb (ETV Bharat)

Zeenat had stayed at the Rai household. The Hindu family not only donated the land but also got the construction done. The members of the family are still a part of the management committee here,” disclosed Dr Alam.

He further related that on hearing about this place, Iraq’s Prince Quli Mirza Shah began his journey to Gaya but fell sick on the way. He expressed his desire to be buried in Indian Karbala if he died. He died in 1884 and was buried here. A tomb marks his grave.

Since this place is built over the soil brought from Iraq’s Karbala, it is visited by people of all faiths from various places all around the year, particularly in the month of Muharram.

Tombs near Karbala (ETV Bharat)

Dr Alam disclosed that the place also used to get visitors from Iran and Iraq although their number has declined over the years. He said that several events are organized here till the 13th day of Muharram. This includes the Mehndi procession on the 7th day of the month.

This Muharram procession is in the memory of Imam Hussein’s nephew Imam Qasim who was also martyred in the battle of Karbala in Iraq. Imam Hussein had wanted to see him as a bridegroom and not to be a part of the battle.

“He was adamant on going into the battle and was dressed as a bridegroom. He was martyred in the battle the next morning. A boat-shaped Mehndi is built and a procession is carried out on the 7th day of Muharram,” said Dr Alam.

Muharram Procession (ETV Bharat)

This boat-shaped Mehndi is prepared over seven days by four to five artists. It is decorated with flowers and lighting. Around 50,000 people participate in the procession.

Dr Alam said that a Turkish scholar had come in 2021 to research this event. Commenting on the shape of the boat he said, “Prophet Mohammad had stated that his family was like a boat and anyone travelling on it would get salvation and those avoiding it would drown. This boat symbolizes faith.”

This procession starts from Karbala and halts at the Rai household where obeisance is paid to Imam Qasim and then returns to Karbala in the morning after going through other places.

The British had constituted a committee in 1907 to take care of Karbala and its members comprised two Shias and Sunnis each along with a member from the Rai family.

Dr Alam disclosed that Zeenat Bibi is also buried here and there is a plaque marking her grave.

Muharram is observed to mark the martyrdom of Imam Hussein in the battle with ruler Yazid 1400 years ago. This year it will be observed on July 6, the 10th day of the month when he was martyred along with his 72 associates.

“Yazid was an expansionist and imperialist who wanted to change Islam as per his wishes. There is no imperial concept in Islam that treats everyone as equal. Imam Hussein had opposed Yazid’s designs. The latter hatched a conspiracy to kill Imam Hussein,” said Dr Alam.