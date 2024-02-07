Don’t mention caste or religion of parties in case files: SC to registry

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday asked its registry officials to comply with its recent order directing that the practice of mentioning the caste or religion of litigants must be shunned.

A bench headed by Justice Hima Kohli, in an order passed on January 10, had said: “We see no reason for mentioning the caste/religion of any litigant either before this court or the courts below. Such a practice is to be shunned and must be ceased forthwith”.

The apex court, in a circular, said, "In compliance with the directions of the court, as above, all the concerned officers/officials of the Registry are hereby directed to adhere to the aforesaid directions that henceforth the caste or religion of parties shall not be mentioned in the memo of parties of a petition/proceeding filed before this court, irrespective of whether any such details have been furnished before the courts below."

The apex court also asked the members of bar associations like the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) and Supreme Court Advocates on-Record Association (SCAORA) to take note of the directions.

In its January 10 order, the apex court had said: “It is therefore deemed appropriate to pass a general order directing that henceforth the caste or religion of parties shall not be mentioned in the memo of parties of a petition/proceeding filed before this Court, irrespective of whether any such details have been furnished before the courts below”, said the bench.

The bench had said that a direction is also issued to all the high courts to ensure that the caste/religion of a litigant does not appear in the memo of parties in any petition/suit/proceeding filed before the high court or the subordinate courts under their respective jurisdictions. “The above directions shall be brought to the notice of the members of the Bar as well as the Registry for immediate compliance. A copy of this order shall be placed before the Registrar concerned for perusal and for circulation to the Registrar Generals of all the High Courts for strict compliance”, said the bench, also comprising Justice Ahsanuddin Amanullah.