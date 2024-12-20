ETV Bharat / bharat

Telangana High Court Grants Interim Relief To KTR in Formula E Race Case; Hearing Adjourned To Dec 27

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court has granted interim relief to Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president and former minister KT Rama Rao (KTR) in the Formula E race case, ruling that he cannot be arrested until December 30. The court allowed the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) to proceed with its investigation and adjourned the hearing to December 27.

Counterarguments by Advocate General

Advocate General Sudarshan Reddy argued:

The FIR is a procedural step and not an indication of guilt.

Payments of over Rs 56 crore were made in foreign currency without the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) or Finance Ministry's approval.

The FIR was registered after the Governor’s approval, following a detailed two-month deliberation.

KTR's role in the alleged irregularities will be clarified during the investigation and reflected in the charge sheet.

High Court’s Observations

The court questioned the AG about KTR's specific involvement in the payments and sought clarity on procedural adherence in the financial transactions. While the AG defended the FIR as necessary for investigation, Sundaram called for its quashing, citing procedural lapses and legal precedents.

The High Court has reserved its decision on the petition to quash the FIR and will resume hearings on December 27.

