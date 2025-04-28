"Do Kharge, Rahul Have No Control Over Leaders?" Ravi Shankar Prasad Slams Cong Over Derogatory Statements On Pahalgam Terror Attack

Hyderabad: BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad on Monday slammed the Congress over the controversial statements made by its leaders on the Pahalgam terror attack saying, Pakistan is using such comments against India.

Addressing a press conference, the BJP leader has asked Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge whether they have any control over such leaders or not. "Don't you know these statements are being played on television channels in Pakistan and their remarks are going viral on social media. Pakistan is using these statements against India. At a time when all political leaders should stand together, what are these leaders doing? Has any warning issued to anyone? We strongly criticise the statements made by Congress leaders," he said.

Prasad said they have a complete list of the family members of the victims openly saying that the terrorists had asked their religion and whether they can read Kalma before they shot. But, Congress leaders are not only refuting the victims' statements but going ahead making statements sympathising Pakistan on the issue, he added.

"We are very hurt by these comments and since these remarks have become a pattern in the last three-four days we thought the need to address this from the party national platform," he said.

This comes after Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah had told on April 26 that he is not in favour of war. Naming the list of Congress and opposition leaders who have made demeaning comments on Pahalgam terror attack, Prasad said that Pakistan is using these statements.

He said that a Karnataka minister Timmapur has claimed that religion was not asked before killing the tourists and that the terrorist would have shot dead directly without asking questions. In Maharashtra, a Congress leader has asked whether terrorists have the time to ask such questions, he added.

He said even Robert Vadra and Mani Shankar Aiyar are making similar comments. "Aiyer has said we have not succeeded in solving problems of Partition. This is the same Mani Shankar who went to Pakistan for support to defeat PM Modi," he said.

"This is the height of insensitivity. At least respect the sentiments of the victims' families. What does they mean by making such senseless remarks?" he asked.

The BJP leader rued that India's diplomatic decisions are also being criticised by Congress leaders while the entire world has extended support to India.

"The most striking statement was made by former UP CM Akhilesh Yadav, who said he has no relations with victim Shubham's family but he will ask his party members to visit the latter's house. Have you forgotten the basic courtesy? This is very unfortunate," he said.

Next, Congress leader from Jammu and Kashmir Saifiddin Soz has said that this water treaty is Pakistan's lifeline and when Pakistan has said it is not involved, we should accept their words, he said. "What is this? Irresponsible or shameless? I would like to ask Khargeji and Rahulji whether they have just said that the country should be united and given free hand to its leaders. Please act against such leaders and strengthen the country's unity," he said.