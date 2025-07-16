‘DNA Evidence Rendered Unusable’, SC Frees Man On Death Row, Issues Guidelines On DNA Evidence Handling

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday acquitted a man on death row in a murder case, as the DNA evidence collected has been rendered unusable due to several lapses, and issued countrywide directions on the handling of DNA samples. The petitioner was on the death row in a case of the murder of a young couple in Tamil Nadu's Theni in 2011.

In the present case, a bench comprising justices Vikram Nath, Sanjay Karol, and Sandeep Mehta stated that the DNA evidence collected has been rendered unusable. “It suffers from various shortcomings since there is a large amount of unexplained delay; the chain of custody cannot be established; the possibility of contamination cannot be ruled out, etc”, said the bench, in its 77-page verdict.

Issuing directions, the apex court said: “The collection of DNA samples once made after due care and compliance of all necessary procedure including swift and appropriate packaging including a) FIR number and date; b) Section and the statute involved therein; c) details of I.O., Police station; and d) requisite serial number shall be duly documented”.

The bench stated that the investigating officer shall be responsible for transporting the DNA evidence to the relevant police station or hospital, and ensure that the samples reach the designated forensic science laboratory within 48 hours from collection. “Should any extraneous circumstance present itself and the 48-hour timeline cannot be complied with, the reason for the delay shall be duly recorded in the case diary”, said the bench.

“In the time that the DNA samples are stored pending trial appeal etc., no package shall be opened, altered or resealed without express authorisation of the Trial Court acting upon a statement of a duly qualified and experienced medical professional to the effect that the same shall not hurt the sanctity of the evidence and with the Court being assured that such a step is necessary for proper and just outcome of the Investigation/Trial”, said the bench.

The bench said right from the point of collection to the logical end, i.e., conviction or acquittal of the accused, a chain of custody register shall be maintained wherein each movement of the evidence shall be recorded with a counter sign at each end thereof stating also the reason therefor. “The Directors General of Police of all the States shall prepare sample forms of the Chain of Custody Register and all other documentation directed above and ensure its dispatch to all districts with necessary instructions as may be required”, said the apex court.

The apex court, in the present case, granted relief to the accused against the backdrop of faulty investigation and on the shortcomings in DNA evidence collected in the case.

The apex court said none of the circumstances posited by the prosecution are found to be conclusively proved against the appellant-convict, and the chain of circumstantial evidence in no way points to a singular hypothesis, that is, the guilt of the accused, ruling out his innocence or involvement of anyone else in the crime. “As a result, the conviction of the appellant-convict is vacated. He is directed to be released forthwith if not required in any other case. The appeal is allowed”, said the bench.

The apex court said, surprisingly and shockingly, the postmortem of the deceased persons was conducted at the spot of the crime without due regard to the possibility of contamination, the effect of such examination being conducted in the open, etc. “None of the courts below have found this to be objectionable," the bench said.

The apex court stated that the worrying feature here is that the conviction had no basis whatsoever, and yet the appellant-convict has been in custody for years.

The bench said in foreign jurisdictions such as the United States of America, acquittal after a long period of incarceration has led courts to direct States to award compensation to the persons who suffered behind bars, only to be eventually held innocent. "Well, it is for the legislature to consider this aspect," the bench said.

The apex court’s judgment came on an appeal filed by one Kattavellai alias Devakar. The trial court imposed the death penalty on him, which was also affirmed by the Madras High Court. The incident in question relates to the unfortunate death of two young people in May 2011. The high court had upheld the petitioner’s conviction and sentence of capital punishment for killing Ezhil Muthalvan and murder and rape of the second victim at Suruli Falls, a popular meeting point for friends and lovers, to loot jewellery and money.

