Tamil Nadu: DMK's Student Wing Protests Against Imposition Of Hindi

Chennai: The student wing of the DMK on Tuesday staged a sit-in protest across Tamil Nadu against the imposition of Hindi by the Narendra Modi-led government.
The 'All Students Federation' had announced that it would hold a protest across Tamil Nadu against the Centre's National Education Policy (NEP). The DMK student wing and the student federation staged a sit-in protest at the post office in Saidapet, Chennai. They raised slogans against the Union government's trilingual policy, demanding that Hindi be abandoned.
They also demanded that the Union government release the funds owed to Tamil Nadu. Speaking about this, South Chennai DMK Student Wing leader Arun said, "The Union government is imposing Hindi in the name of National Education Policy. We will never accept it. The Union government should immediately provide the funds, which are due to Tamil Nadu. Just as we have already opposed the imposition of Hindi, we will continue to oppose it. A bilingual policy is necessary for Tamil Nadu," he said.
Similarly, a protest was held today in front of the Kumbakonam Head Post Office in Thanjavur district of Tamil Nadu on behalf of the Federation of Student Movements.
In this, a large number of students belonging to various student movements of DMK, MDMK, VKC, and SFI participated. They protested by displaying banners like 'Get Out Modi', 'Don't Know Hindi', 'Bring Back Education to State List', 'We will oppose the imposition of Hindi At All', 'Education is State Right'. They also raised slogans against the Centre.
Due to the protest by students, a large number of police officers were deployed in front of the Kumbakonam Head Post Office premises.