Tamil Nadu: DMK's Student Wing Protests Against Imposition Of Hindi

Chennai: The student wing of the DMK on Tuesday staged a sit-in protest across Tamil Nadu against the imposition of Hindi by the Narendra Modi-led government.

The 'All Students Federation' had announced that it would hold a protest across Tamil Nadu against the Centre's National Education Policy (NEP). The DMK student wing and the student federation staged a sit-in protest at the post office in Saidapet, Chennai. They raised slogans against the Union government's trilingual policy, demanding that Hindi be abandoned.

They also demanded that the Union government release the funds owed to Tamil Nadu. Speaking about this, South Chennai DMK Student Wing leader Arun said, "The Union government is imposing Hindi in the name of National Education Policy. We will never accept it. The Union government should immediately provide the funds, which are due to Tamil Nadu. Just as we have already opposed the imposition of Hindi, we will continue to oppose it. A bilingual policy is necessary for Tamil Nadu," he said.