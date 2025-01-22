ETV Bharat / bharat

DMK's Raja Writes To Waqf Panel Chief To Defer JPC Meetings Proposed On Jan 24, 25

The panel is examining the waqf bill after it was introduced in Lok Sabha during the monsoon session of Parliament in August last year.

DMK's Raja Writes To Waqf Panel Chief To Defer JPC Meetings Proposed On Jan 24, 25
DMK MP A Raja (ETV Bharat)
author img

By PTI

Published : Jan 22, 2025, 5:21 PM IST

New Delhi: DMK MP A Raja on Wednesday wrote to waqf panel chief Jagdambika Pal on behalf of the opposition to postpone the proposed sittings of the joint parliamentary committee proposed on January 24 and 25.

In a letter to the Waqf parliamentary panel chief, Raja said it is practically not possible for the members to recollect the evidence and materials essentially needed for the moving of the amendments and discussion on the Waqf bill on such a short notice.

He said during the tour programme to meet various stakeholders in Lucknow on Tuesday, the members had requested Pal to postpone the meeting of JPC proposed on January 24 and 25 for taking up the bill clause by clause.

The panel is examining the waqf bill after it was introduced in Lok Sabha during the monsoon session of Parliament in August last year.

"Hence, it was requested by most of the members at the Lucknow sitting (21.01.2025) that the proposed sittings of JPC on 24th and 25th have to be necessarily postponed on 30th (full day) and 31st of this month after the presidential address in the Parliament," Raja said in his letter to Pal.

He said unless the sittings of the JPC are postponed, the purpose of constituting the JPC itself will be defeated as it raises doubts in the minds of the people of India that the secular fabric of the Constitution embodied in the Preamble itself are endangered and due process in conducting the JPC is also not followed.

"It is, therefore, prayed on behalf of the members of the opposition parties that the sittings of the JPC proposed on 24th and 25th may kindly be postponed to 30th and 31st of this month as already discussed with you at Lucknow," Raja said.

New Delhi: DMK MP A Raja on Wednesday wrote to waqf panel chief Jagdambika Pal on behalf of the opposition to postpone the proposed sittings of the joint parliamentary committee proposed on January 24 and 25.

In a letter to the Waqf parliamentary panel chief, Raja said it is practically not possible for the members to recollect the evidence and materials essentially needed for the moving of the amendments and discussion on the Waqf bill on such a short notice.

He said during the tour programme to meet various stakeholders in Lucknow on Tuesday, the members had requested Pal to postpone the meeting of JPC proposed on January 24 and 25 for taking up the bill clause by clause.

The panel is examining the waqf bill after it was introduced in Lok Sabha during the monsoon session of Parliament in August last year.

"Hence, it was requested by most of the members at the Lucknow sitting (21.01.2025) that the proposed sittings of JPC on 24th and 25th have to be necessarily postponed on 30th (full day) and 31st of this month after the presidential address in the Parliament," Raja said in his letter to Pal.

He said unless the sittings of the JPC are postponed, the purpose of constituting the JPC itself will be defeated as it raises doubts in the minds of the people of India that the secular fabric of the Constitution embodied in the Preamble itself are endangered and due process in conducting the JPC is also not followed.

"It is, therefore, prayed on behalf of the members of the opposition parties that the sittings of the JPC proposed on 24th and 25th may kindly be postponed to 30th and 31st of this month as already discussed with you at Lucknow," Raja said.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

WAQF BILLDMK MP A RAJAPARLIAMENT OPPN WAQF

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

AI To Affordable Care, What India’s Healthcare Sector Is Hoping For In The Union Budget 2025

Settling Down In Goa Is A Dream That's Getting Pricier Every Year, Will 2025 Be Different?

Whatever Was Done In Galwan Shouldn’t Get Repeated: Army Chief

IMDb's 20 Most Anticipated Films of 2025: Salman's Sikandar or Yash Starrer Toxic, Which One Topped the List?

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.