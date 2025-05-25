ETV Bharat / bharat

DMK Student Leader Condemns Mention Of Periyar's Caste In UPSC Civils Prelims Exam Paper

DMK has strongly condemned to the central government about a question of Periyar being asked in the UPSC exam with his caste identification.

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : May 25, 2025 at 7:35 PM IST

Chennai: A controversy has arisen over a question about Periyar in the UPSC preliminary exam, which was mentioned with his caste identification.

The Civil Services Preliminary Exam was conducted by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) for the posts of IPS, IAS, IFS and other posts of the central government across the country on Sunday.

In the 78th question of this paper, the candidates were asked about the founder of "the Self-Respect Movement". The names of Periyar, Ambedkar, Bhaskar Rao Jadhav, and Dinkar Rao Jawalkar were given as options for the answer. In this, Periyar's name was mentioned with his caste identification.

There are criticisms from various ends for mentioning Periyar, who was in the forefront of the movement for the abolition of untouchability and the rejection of caste with a caste symbol his whole life.

DMK condemns: This act of the Union Government’s Selection Commission is childish and condemnable, said DMK Student Union Secretary Rajiv Gandhi. In a statement, he said, 'The practice of using caste as a title after a name throughout the Indian subcontinent is still a symbol and a source of pride. But in the first self-respect conference held in Chengalpattu in 1929, Periyar announced that the caste symbol behind a name would be removed. His magazine ‘Kudi Arasu’ also stopped using caste symbols. Following him, the entire Tamil Nadu has abandoned the practice of using caste symbols after a name in the past century, considering it unacceptable.

The DMK student leader said that in the civils' preliminary examination held today, the caste symbol was allegedly used behind Periyar's name, which is strongly condemnable. "It is one thing for individuals or a political movement to insult Periyar, but the UPSC engaging in such an act is not acceptable at any cost. In the past, when the UPSC made the same mistake, there were condemnations. It does not seem that this is being done repeatedly out of ignorance or arbitrariness," he said.

The DMK functionary further said that the act of the Union Public Service Commission, which is trying to repeatedly confine Periyar to caste though he dedicated his life to the eradication of caste, is childish and condemnable.

