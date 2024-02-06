DMK MP TR Baalu Calls Union Minister L Murugan 'Unfit'; Ruckus in Lok Sabha

New Delhi: DMK MP from Sriperumbdur TR Baalu on Monday dubbed Union Minister L Murugan "unfit" in the Lok Sabha during the Question Hour after which a ruckus was created in the Lower House of the Parliament.

The incident happened during the Question Hour following which Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Prahlad Joshi and Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal demanded an apology from Baalu, who is a senior member of the Lok Sabha.

DMK members A Raja and A Ganeshmurthy were asking questions to the Centre on over the recent floods in Tamil Nadu and whether the Narendra Modi-led regime had sent any central team to assess the damage caused in the southern state.

L Murugan, who is the Minister of State of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry, Dairying and Information and Broadcasting, who hails from Tamil Nadu intervened. DMK MP Baalu interviewed and quipped, "Why do you (Murugan) interfere, please sit down...What do you want...You are unfit to be a member of Parliament. You are unfit to be minister also."

Both the Union Ministers Prahlad Joshi and Arjun Ram Meghwal termed the remarks by TR Baalu as an insult to the Dalit community and asked Speaker Om Birla to expunge the remarks of the senior DMK leader.

Meghwal said that the Union Minister L Murugan said that Baalu was asking an irrelevant question. "And you called him unfit. He is also a Dalit and also comes from the SC community. This is an insult to the Dalit community. We want Baalu to apologise," added Meghwal. After a brief ruckus, the question hour continued in the Lok Sabha.