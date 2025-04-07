DMK Moves Supreme Court Against Waqf Amendment Act; Alleges Violation Of Minority Rights

Chennai: The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), through its Deputy General Secretary A Raja, MP and Member of the Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC), on the Waqf Amendment Act, has filed a writ petition before the Supreme Court challenging the constitutional validity of the Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025. The petition, settled by senior advocate P Wilson, contests both the new provisions introduced and the existing ones omitted by the amendment to the Waqf Act, 1995.

Under the leadership of Chief Minister MK Stalin, the DMK Government has consistently advocated for the socio-economic upliftment of minorities and backward classes. On March 27, 2025, the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly passed a resolution--moved by the Chief Minister--urging the Union Government to withdraw the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025, deeming it unconstitutional and detrimental to the rights and interests of the Muslim minority community.

Despite widespread opposition, the Union Government passed the Waqf Amendment Bill, 2025 without adequately addressing the concerns raised by members of the JPC and other stakeholders. The points raised by DMK MPs in both Houses of Parliament were also disregarded.

Following the notification of the Waqf (Amendment) Act on April 6, 2025, the DMK has approached the Supreme Court, citing grave violations of the fundamental rights of the Muslim minority community. The party asserts that the immediate implementation of the Act infringes upon and prejudices the rights of approximately 50 lakh Muslims in Tamil Nadu and nearly 20 crore Muslims across the country.