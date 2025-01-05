DMK Mouthpiece Slams CPI(M) Leader K Balakrishnan's Remarks On Stalin

Chennai: Murasoli, the DMK's mouthpiece, raised a question in its Sunday edition asking, "Some people are trying to create a 'trend' that there is no protection for women students in Tamil Nadu, based on the sexual assault issue of a student in Chennai, Anna University. They are trying to create confusion in the name of struggle. Why is Balakrishnan standing with them? Has he Become a lawyer for them?"

In the 24th state conference of the Communist Party of India, which began on January 3 at Villupuram, a public meeting was held in the evening at the municipal square near the new bus stand. Speaking at the event, the state secretary of the party, K Balakrishnan, said, "In Tamil Nadu, the police file a case if anybody talks about demonstration, procession or protest. Has an undeclared emergency been declared in Tamil Nadu? How can the police act so inefficiently? Why do you have to fear about protest? Can a protest be cancelled if it takes place, and if an arrest is made can it be silenced? Can the marriage be stopped by hiding the comb?"

Referring to Balakrishnan's barrage of questions, Murasoli wrote a strongly-worded reply in an article titled "This is not fair for friendship (Alliance)" and posed counter questions. It has accused Balakrishnan of "hatching the conspiracy against the DMK government".

To Balakrishnan's question on undeclared emergency, Murasoli said, "He is always in contact with the Chief Minister, then why should he stand on the street and ask such a question?"

Murasoli mentioned that Balakrishnan said the Marxist communists led protests against the new economic policy, sectarianism, opposition to the governor, state rights, human rights, freedom of expression, caste oppression, untouchability atrocities and then asked whether he himself had the right to protest. It also questioned which of these is the original Balakrishnan.

"Interviews and speeches were given to get attention by acting as the opposition party and giving opinions through the media without worrying about the consequences are not fair of the alliance," Murasoli said, adding, "It is sad that a comrade with years of experience does not realise that these things can destroy friendship."

As Tamil Nadu gears up for the 2026 assembly elections, the new rumblings in the alliance have grabbed the eyeballs. While there was already an uproar in the DMK alliance party (Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi) on power-sharing, the criticism of Stalin has sparked new debates.

Various resolutions were passed in the 24th Tamil Nadu State Conference such as implementing the old pension scheme for state government employees and teachers, condemning the outsourcing job system in government departments and abandoning the national education policy.